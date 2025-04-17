However, it was changed in November 2024 to The Right Person Will Stay, before she told fans in April it had been changed again, only this time keeping fans in suspense on what she'd landed on.

That's before we get into the difficulty keeping to release schedules, which have also changed multiple times.

We're sure it will be worth the wait though, with the singer set to debut new tracks by the end of April before the album is finally unleashed onto the world.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming release...

When is Lana Del Rey's next album release date?

Lana Del Rey. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Currently, it is not known when the album will be released, although she's set to go on a world tour this year to promote the release so it can't be too far away. She'll be coming to the UK in June and tickets are on sale now.

Speaking on Instagram to fans, Lana confirmed that the original May 21st deadline will not be met, but it is on its way, simply telling followers: "You know it’s not gonna come on time, right?"

She then joked: "Should I even tell you that the name changed again? Maybe I’ll wait."

When titled Lasso, the new album was meant to drop in October 2024, but was halted by Lana after she felt an "energetic pause" that stopped it getting done.

She told People that month: "I think all the songs have been Americana and I want to wait to see what the musical atmosphere feels like.

"Cause I don’t usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process, but if there’s a literal energetic pause that almost feels like physical, then I have to wait and I don’t know why."

What is Lana Del Rey's new album tracklist?

Lana Del Rey. Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Currently, there is no official tracklist for her new album – but we do know there will be 13 new songs for us to listen to.

The tracks that have been confirmed so far are:

Henry, Come On

Blue Bird

What singles has Lana Del Rey released from her new album?

On April 11th, 2025, Lana released the first single from the upcoming album.

The release was in anticipation of her upcoming headline slot at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on April 25th.

The song was called Henry, Come On, and is available to listen to here:

