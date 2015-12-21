What does Christmas look like in the Minogue house?

You can’t move for fairy lights. In another life I’d have been a lighting designer – lighting makes all the difference. I collect vintage decorations. I’ve got some 1950s- style, delicate glass birds, which I love. They remind me of my grandma’s tree when I was little.

Will you be cooking on the day?

No, I’m not a chef. We’ll actually be in Europe but I’m not saying where! As long as it’s quiet and remote, I’ll be happy. Even when I’m at home, I don’t cook at Christmas. I’m in charge of atmosphere – candles, lighting the fire, table settings – and I don’t mind cleaning up after lunch.

You’re happy in a pair of Marigolds?

I am. I walk around stealthily removing the equipment that’s finished with and getting it washed up.

What’s on your Christmas list?

I’d love breakfast in bed and maybe I’ll get it this year. I’d be very happy with something simple like tea and toast. Don’t get involved with eggs, though – they’re a bit messy for bed.

How else do you plan to unwind?

I’ve got two weeks off and I’d like to spend it napping. I’ll watch a classic film – probably White Christmas – but only after I’ve re-watched Love Actually. And I’ll put together a playlist for when we have people round. Unashamedly, my new album Kylie Christmas will be on there, but I’ll mix it up with Bing Crosby, Doris Day and Michael Bublé.

Which do you prefer – a British or Australian Christmas?

I’d say an Aussie Christmas but only because my family is there and it reminds me of being a kid. Also it’s summertime so everyone’s really in the spirit of things. It cracks me up that the Brits can’t get their heads around the notion of a hot Christmas. It really is bikinis, board shorts and BBQs.

No Christmas jumper?

No, but I’ve got one for the first time this year. I had it made specially. It has the Alps stitched along the bottom hem and snowflakes along the top.

Will you call your parents in Melbourne on Christmas Day?

They’re actually coming to London in the run-up to Christmas to watch me sing at the Royal Albert Hall and I’m wondering if I can persuade them to stay. If not, yes, I’ll be spending a lot of time on Skype and FaceTime.

What are your hopes for 2016?

There’s a sobering feel to this Christmas so it would be to watch the news and see something more hopeful. Personally, I’d like

to work a little less and live a little more. I had intended to have an Eat, Pray, Love year with travel and time out, but then I met Josh. Maybe we could do it together.

Christmas with Kylie is on Christmas Day, 2pm Radio 2. She’s John Bishop’s guest, Monday 21 December, 9pm BBC1