Proms in the Park, which features a mixture of popular and classical performances at the end of the Proms season, will be hosted by Sir Terry Wogan and feature music from the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Earlier in the evening, Tony Blackburn will introduce a range of performers including Björn Again, Gypsy Queens, the cast of Let It Be and the BBC Big Band.

Simultaneous events will take place in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, all of which will culminate in a Royal Albert Hall sing-along as the Last Night of the Proms reaches its climax.

More like this

Advertisement

Tickets can be obtained from the official BBC Proms website.