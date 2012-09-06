Kylie Minogue hits to get classical treatment for The Abbey Road Sessions
The Australian pop star's latest album sets some of her best-known hits, including I Should Be So Lucky and Can't Get You Out of My Head, to new orchestral arrangements
Some of Kylie Minogue’s best-known hits are to get the orchestral treatment on her new album, The Abbey Road Sessions.
Early successes I Should Be So Lucky, The Locomotion and Better The Devil You Know, along with her 2001 comeback vehicle Can’t Get You out of My Head, have been reworked with new orchestral arrangements.
Fans can also look forward to a re-recording of Minogue’s duet with fellow Australian Nick Cave – Where the Wild Roses Grow – which was first released in 1995 and reached number 11 in the UK singles chart.
The album boasts 16 tracks in total – 15 overhauled hits plus one previously unreleased song titled Flower – and will be released on 29 October.
Kylie is due to showcase the album when she headlines BBC’s Proms in the Park on 8 September, performing with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
Here is the full list of album tracks – past and present:
All the Lovers
On a Night like This
Better the Devil You Know
Hand on Your Heart
I Believe in You
Come into My World
Finer Feelings
Confide in Me
Slow
The Locomotion
Can’t Get You out of My Head
Where The Wild Roses Grow
Flower
I Should Be So Lucky
Love at First Sight
Never Too Late