Fans can also look forward to a re-recording of Minogue’s duet with fellow Australian Nick Cave – Where the Wild Roses Grow – which was first released in 1995 and reached number 11 in the UK singles chart.

The album boasts 16 tracks in total – 15 overhauled hits plus one previously unreleased song titled Flower – and will be released on 29 October.

Kylie is due to showcase the album when she headlines BBC’s Proms in the Park on 8 September, performing with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Here is the full list of album tracks – past and present:

All the Lovers

On a Night like This

Better the Devil You Know

Hand on Your Heart

I Believe in You

Come into My World

Finer Feelings

Confide in Me

Slow

The Locomotion

Can’t Get You out of My Head

Where The Wild Roses Grow

Flower

I Should Be So Lucky

Love at First Sight

Never Too Late