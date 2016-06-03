The series will also feature guest stars – including Idina Menzel, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Chris Colfer, Carol Burnett, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban and Alec Baldwin – while each episode will showcase an original song.

"This project represents the fulfilment of a long held dream to educate children about the wonder of the arts," says Andrews.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with my daughter and long time co-author, Emma, to bring this show to life along with our co-creator, Judy Rothman-Rofe. We could not be more honoured to be working with the extraordinary Jim Henson Company. We are equally delighted to be premiering as a Netflix original production," she adds.

More like this

Andrews herself created the programme, and will also executive produce the season's 13 episodes.

Advertisement

Julie's Greenroom will be available on Netflix in early 2017