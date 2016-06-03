Julie Andrews is getting her own all-singing all-dancing Netflix series
Puppets, the performing arts and Julie Andrews
Netflix is poised to come alive with the sound of music because beloved film star Julie Andrews, known for iconic movies like Mary Poppins, is fronting a new on demand series for children.
Aimed at pre-schoolers, Julie's Greenroom will see the 80-year-old actress and her assistant Gus (Giullian Yao Gioiello) teach a puppet cast of kids, called the Greenies, about acting, singing, writing and more at the fictional Wellspring Centre for the Performing Acts.
The series will also feature guest stars – including Idina Menzel, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Chris Colfer, Carol Burnett, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban and Alec Baldwin – while each episode will showcase an original song.
"This project represents the fulfilment of a long held dream to educate children about the wonder of the arts," says Andrews.
"I am thrilled to be partnering with my daughter and long time co-author, Emma, to bring this show to life along with our co-creator, Judy Rothman-Rofe. We could not be more honoured to be working with the extraordinary Jim Henson Company. We are equally delighted to be premiering as a Netflix original production," she adds.
Andrews herself created the programme, and will also executive produce the season's 13 episodes.
Julie's Greenroom will be available on Netflix in early 2017