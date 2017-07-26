Radio 1's Clara Amfo announced today that there will be daily performances between Monday-Friday from 1-29 September, kicking off with a Foo Fighters show broadcast live from their own LA studio.

The shows will feature emerging acts as well as established popstars. Amfo will host each performance on her weekday Radio 1 show between 10am-1pm.

Each Friday throughout the month there will be extended Live Lounge sets from the Foo Fighters, P!nk, Miley Cyrus and Jay Z, and on the final Friday there will be an evening concert in front of a live audience, to be broadcast live on Radio 1.

Amfo is rather excited about getting things started: "This year's Live Lounge Month has me more excited for our listeners than ever. From LA back to our studios in the UK, there are 50 great years of Radio 1 to celebrate with all of the artists and I can't wait for it to kick off!"

Check out the full Live Lounge Month schedule below

Live Lounge Month

1 September

Foo Fighters (Live Lounge Special)

4 September

Chris Martin

5 September

The Script

6 September

The xx

7 September

30 Seconds To Mars

8 September

Pink (Live Lounge Special)

11 September

The Killers

12 September

London Grammar

13 September

Harry Styles

14 September

Stormzy

15 September

Miley Cyrus (Live Lounge Special)

18 September

Rita Ora

19 September

Wolf Alice

20 September

George Ezra

21 September

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

22 September

Jay-Z (Live Lounge Special)

25 September

Craig David

26 September

Royal Blood

27 September

Rudimental with James Arthur

28 September

Lorde

29 September

Concert with special guest