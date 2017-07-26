Jay Z, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and more join Radio 1's Live Lounge Month
The stars will join in with celebrations of Radio 1's 50th anniversary
BBC Radio 1 celebrates its 50th anniversary in September, and to celebrate it has lined up a whole month's worth of incredible Live Lounge performers to join in with the festivities.
Jay Z, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Chris Martin and many more will take to the Live Lounge to perform hits from the last 50 years.
Radio 1's Clara Amfo announced today that there will be daily performances between Monday-Friday from 1-29 September, kicking off with a Foo Fighters show broadcast live from their own LA studio.
The shows will feature emerging acts as well as established popstars. Amfo will host each performance on her weekday Radio 1 show between 10am-1pm.
Each Friday throughout the month there will be extended Live Lounge sets from the Foo Fighters, P!nk, Miley Cyrus and Jay Z, and on the final Friday there will be an evening concert in front of a live audience, to be broadcast live on Radio 1.
More like this
Amfo is rather excited about getting things started: "This year's Live Lounge Month has me more excited for our listeners than ever. From LA back to our studios in the UK, there are 50 great years of Radio 1 to celebrate with all of the artists and I can't wait for it to kick off!"
Check out the full Live Lounge Month schedule below
Live Lounge Month
1 September
Foo Fighters (Live Lounge Special)
4 September
Chris Martin
5 September
The Script
6 September
The xx
7 September
30 Seconds To Mars
8 September
Pink (Live Lounge Special)
11 September
The Killers
12 September
London Grammar
13 September
Harry Styles
14 September
Stormzy
15 September
Miley Cyrus (Live Lounge Special)
18 September
Rita Ora
19 September
Wolf Alice
20 September
George Ezra
21 September
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
22 September
Jay-Z (Live Lounge Special)
25 September
Craig David
26 September
Royal Blood
27 September
Rudimental with James Arthur
28 September
Lorde
29 September
Concert with special guest