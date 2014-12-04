"After all the years I've spent watching the Brits and even after this year; watching my fan base grow so much, I never ‎thought I'd actually be getting an award myself. And what a huge honour to be following the incredible artists who've won before! I'm really chuffed, thank you to everyone who has supported me," he said.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Hitchin, Hertfordshire follows in the footsteps of previous winners Adele, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande, Tom Odell, Sam Smith and Florence + the Machine.

He will be presented with is award at the 'Brits are coming' nominations show on Thursday 15th January.

