James Bay wins Brits Critics' Choice award
The 23-year-old singer-songwriter joins Adele, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith as a recipient of the prestigious accolade
James Bay has been named the winner of this year's Brits Critics' Choice award.
Bay – who has supported Tom Odell and John Newman in the past and is poised to release his debut album next year – said he was "pretty speechless" after finding out about his win.
"After all the years I've spent watching the Brits and even after this year; watching my fan base grow so much, I never thought I'd actually be getting an award myself. And what a huge honour to be following the incredible artists who've won before! I'm really chuffed, thank you to everyone who has supported me," he said.
The 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Hitchin, Hertfordshire follows in the footsteps of previous winners Adele, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande, Tom Odell, Sam Smith and Florence + the Machine.
He will be presented with is award at the 'Brits are coming' nominations show on Thursday 15th January.
More like this
Find out more about Bay and runner-ups George The Poet and Years & Years here.
Listen to one of his tracks...