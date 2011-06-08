They perform material from their eponymous debut album, the EP Sun Giant and a generous helping from their recently released second album Helplessness Blues, including instant classics like Montezuma, Lorelei and the title track, plus the epic The Shrine/An Argument with its striking free-form sax break.

Performed live, the songs have more balls than the album versions — that’s not to say they are better or worse, just refreshingly and ever so slightly different. Those familiar with the material will also notice slight tweaks to some of the arrangements that, again, take this live performance to a new level.

The harmonies are, of course, impeccable and the musicianship breathtaking. It all goes to prove that the brouhaha surrounding their arrival in 2008 wasn’t misplaced and that, with their neat sidestepping of the difficult second album syndrome, their elevation to superstar status is well deserved.