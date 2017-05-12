Harry Styles to perform live on The One Show in world exclusive
The pop star's solo album has just been released
Harry Styles has chosen the most rock 'n' roll venue ever for his world exclusive live performance after releasing his first solo album. Yes, he'll be appearing on The One Show.
His single Sign of the Times was released a few weeks ago, but this should be the first time he performs other material from the album.
The One Direction star has agreed to a last-minute appearance on the BBC current affairs programme, which will tonight be hosted by Alex Jones and guest presenter Michael Ball. Matt Baker, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley must all be kicking themselves that they have the night off.
Also on the sofa tonight will be Gregg Wallace and the MasterChef finalists.
The self-titled, much-hyped, long-awaited album Harry Styles was released today. Reviews have been mixed, with one critic joking that he "ticks every box on the Take Me Seriously list".
That won't stop fans from tuning in to see Styles perform live. After all, it has been a very long time since we really saw him perform - has he still got that impressive stage presence?
The One Show will air at 7pm on Friday 12th May on BBC1