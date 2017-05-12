The One Direction star has agreed to a last-minute appearance on the BBC current affairs programme, which will tonight be hosted by Alex Jones and guest presenter Michael Ball. Matt Baker, Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley must all be kicking themselves that they have the night off.

Also on the sofa tonight will be Gregg Wallace and the MasterChef finalists.

The self-titled, much-hyped, long-awaited album Harry Styles was released today. Reviews have been mixed, with one critic joking that he "ticks every box on the Take Me Seriously list".

That won't stop fans from tuning in to see Styles perform live. After all, it has been a very long time since we really saw him perform - has he still got that impressive stage presence?

The One Show will air at 7pm on Friday 12th May on BBC1