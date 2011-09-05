Google joins Freddie Mercury Day celebrations
An animated doodle is among tributes on the 65th anniversary of Queen singer’s birth
You probably don’t visit little-known search engine Google.com on a regular basis so we thought we’d give it a plug (and in the spirit of good netiquette, maybe we’ll get a link back).
Today would have been Freddie Mercury’s 65th birthday and Google is paying tribute by dedicating today’s logo to the late, great Queen frontman.
The animated “Google doodle” sees Freddie in fittingly superhero form blasting his way around a colourful fantasy universe, to the tune of Queen’s 1979 hit Don’t Stop Me Now.
Ryan Germick, who designed the doodle, said: "The video has a lot of fun, goofy stuff to celebrate what an incredible songwriter, fashion icon, and musical innovator [Freddie Mercury] was."
The Google tribute is part of a wider celebration of “Freddie Mercury Day”.
The Dominion Theatre in London, where long-running Queen musical We Will Rock You is staged, is hosting a re-creation of Mercury’s 40th birthday garden party, while British sports car manufacturer Lotus has designed a one-off version of its Evora S - a white, red and gold homage to Freddie’s extravagant stage gear - and the British Postal Museum and Archive is releasing a set of stamps dedicated to Mercury.
Freddie Mercury died in 1991, aged 45, following a battle with HIV.