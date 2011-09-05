The animated “Google doodle” sees Freddie in fittingly superhero form blasting his way around a colourful fantasy universe, to the tune of Queen’s 1979 hit Don’t Stop Me Now.

Ryan Germick, who designed the doodle, said: "The video has a lot of fun, goofy stuff to celebrate what an incredible songwriter, fashion icon, and musical innovator [Freddie Mercury] was."

The Google tribute is part of a wider celebration of “Freddie Mercury Day”.

The Dominion Theatre in London, where long-running Queen musical We Will Rock You is staged, is hosting a re-creation of Mercury’s 40th birthday garden party, while British sports car manufacturer Lotus has designed a one-off version of its Evora S - a white, red and gold homage to Freddie’s extravagant stage gear - and the British Postal Museum and Archive is releasing a set of stamps dedicated to Mercury.

Freddie Mercury died in 1991, aged 45, following a battle with HIV.