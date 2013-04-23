TV's chirpy chap, who has made a name for himself encouraging singing virgins to band together to perform, is now on the lookout for "accomplished singers", no doubt to replicate the chart-topping, record-selling success of his Military Wives choir.

Of his search for a band of new singing stars, Malone said: "My mission is to create a ground-breaking choir – celebrating the amazing talent in our country – and initiate a new choral style that is fresh, modern and utterly unique. Our aim will be to inspire a whole generation. Regardless of background, if you have the voice and the vision, I want you."

If you fancy yourself as a music maestro you can submit a singing demo to the choirmaster himself here.

Gareth Malone has created a number of British choirs on TV, including the Military Wives Choir in 2011. The choir, made up of wives and girlfriends of British Military personnel, have gone on to perform at the Royal Albert Hall and the Olympic Stadium, as well as win a Classical Brit award and score a Christmas number one with their song Wherever You Are.