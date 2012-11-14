“This is an incredible opportunity and an amazing moment in time for the band,” Spurlock said in a statement. “To capture this journey and share it with audiences around the world will be an epic undertaking that I am proud to be a part of.”

Simon Cowell, who mentored the band during 2010’s X Factor finals added: “I’m delighted we’re making this film and Morgan is the perfect person to give that access-all-areas, behind-the-scenes look into what it’s like to be One Direction today. What the band have achieved is incredible, they and their fans have made history around the world – this is for them.”

Since finishing third behind Rebecca Ferguson and eventual winner Matt Cardle in the seventh series of The X Factor, the band have gone on to find international fame selling more than 13 million records in the process. After breaking records with their debut album Up All Night the band have just released their second CD Take Me Home and are set to tour the UK in early 2013.