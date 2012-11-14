From 1D to 3D: Morgan Spurlock to direct One Direction movie
The British boy band who found fame on The X Factor will follow in the footsteps of Justin Bieber and Katy Perry by starring in a 3D movie due for release next summer
Niall, Zayn, Liam, Harry and Louis will be heading to a cinema screen near you next year, RadioTimes.com can confirm.
One Direction will be the subject of a 3D concert movie helmed by Super Size Me director Morgan Spurlock. Set for release in August next year, the film will see Britain’s biggest boy band take to the big screen and follow in the footsteps of Justin Bieber and Katy Perry who’ve blazed the trail for a new breed of concert movie.
“This is an incredible opportunity and an amazing moment in time for the band,” Spurlock said in a statement. “To capture this journey and share it with audiences around the world will be an epic undertaking that I am proud to be a part of.”
Simon Cowell, who mentored the band during 2010’s X Factor finals added: “I’m delighted we’re making this film and Morgan is the perfect person to give that access-all-areas, behind-the-scenes look into what it’s like to be One Direction today. What the band have achieved is incredible, they and their fans have made history around the world – this is for them.”
Since finishing third behind Rebecca Ferguson and eventual winner Matt Cardle in the seventh series of The X Factor, the band have gone on to find international fame selling more than 13 million records in the process. After breaking records with their debut album Up All Night the band have just released their second CD Take Me Home and are set to tour the UK in early 2013.