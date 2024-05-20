He is also known for his association with The Beatles, as the then up-and-coming band opened for him, bringing them to a wider audience.

A compilation album featuring tracks from both Ifield and The Beatles was released in 1964, entitled Jolly What! England's Greatest Recording Stars: The Beatles & Frank Ifield on Stage.

Ifield's friend and music journalist Glenn A Baker announced the news of Ifield's passing on Facebook, writing: "I just took a call from David Ifield, telling me that his brother Frank Ifield peacefully passed on this Saturday night, at age 86.

"There is so much to be said about this remarkable man, who had four number ones in Britain, three of them before The Beatles (who he had briefly support him in concert).

"I Remember You became an indelible hit all around the world and a perfect signature song. It topped the UK charts for seven weeks."

Ifield was born in England but grew up in Australia, becoming the number one recording artist in Australia and New Zealand by the age of 19, having released 44 records.

He moved to London in 1959 and went on to perform in front of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety Show in 1965.

He contracted pneumonia in 1986 and required surgery to remove part of a lung, with resulting vocal cord damage meaning he couldn't sing or yodel for years.

He is survived by wife Carole Wood and his two children from his relationship with ex-wife Gillian Bowden.

Among those paying tribute to Ifield on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, was presenter Luke Davies, who said: "Very sad to hear that Frank Ifield has passed away. He was instrumental in the music scene during the 1960s.

"Although a bit before my time, I used to love playing this song on the radio. Just timeless and relaxing. Sleep tight Frank, I Remember You."

Meanwhile, the account for The Big Beatles and 60s Sort-Out Podcast posted: "We’re stunned to hear that wonderful Frank Ifield has died, aged 86.

"He was an absolutely fascinating part of the early 60s UK #1 journey we’ve been on - I Remember You was the biggest seller of ‘62 and four #1s in a row was an incredible achievement."