While a cause of death hasn't been announced, in 2021 Hardy said she felt "close to the end" of her life, and revealed that in 2018 she’d been diagnosed with laryngeal cancer, which followed her diagnosis with lymphatic cancer back in 2004.

Hardy rose to prominence with the 1962 hit Tous les garçons et les filles, which topped the singles charts in France.

With successful follow-up singles Je Suis D'Accord and Le Temps de L'Amour, Hardy soon cemented her position as one of France’s most-loved pop stars, and inspired the likes of Bob Dylan and Mick Jagger.

As well as French, Hardy also performed in English, German and Italian. Her biggest English-language hit came in 1968 with It Hurts to Say Goodbye, which went to No. 1 in the UK, as well as France.

Hardy went on to appear in numerous films, with her acting credits including What’s New Pussycat?, Château en Suède, Grand Prix and Monte Carlo: C'est La Rose.

She was also a huge fashion icon and modelled for Yves Saint Laurent, André Courrèges and Paco Rabanne.

Tributes have been flooding in for Hardy on social media following the tragic news of her passing.

Actor Elijah Wood posted a photo of Hardy on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X, writing alongside: "Au revoir, Françoise Hardy."

Meanwhile, France's culture minister, Rachida Dati, wrote: "How to say goodbye to her? Eternal Françoise Hardy, legend of French song, who entered, through her sensitivity and her melodies, into the heart of an entire country.

"I send my warmest thoughts to Thomas Dutronc, her son, her family and her loved ones."