Torchwood star Eve Myles to host her own BBC Radio Wales show
The actress will be taking to the airwaves on Sunday mornings
Published: Friday, 9 March 2018 at 3:19 pm
Actress Eve Myles is set to begin presenting her own BBC Radio Wales show on Sunday mornings.
The Torchwood, Victoria and Broadchurch star will present her first radio show from 9.30am this Sunday 11th March.
In the first edition, she will be joined by comic Dan Thomas to talk about the week's news, has live music from Welsh singer Ela Hughes, Mother's Day food ideas with Michela Chiapa and songs to brighten the morning.
Myles recently returned to the recording studio for new episodes of Torchwood for audio drama producers Big Finish.
