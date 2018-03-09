Accessibility Links

John Motson to deliver final live football commentary this weekend

The legendary BBC commentator will be retiring at the end of the season, but Arsenal v Watford will be his final live appearance

John Motson

John Motson will deliver his final live BBC football commentary this weekend, marking his final game after almost 50 years behind the microphone.

72-year-old ‘Motty’ will be covering Arsenal v Watford for BBC Radio 5 Live, kicking off at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Motson announced he would be retiring in September last year, and this will be his final live commentary. However, he will continue to provide commentary highlights for the BBC’s Match of the Day.

John Motson Radio Times 1990
John Motson interviews by Radio Times in 1990 ahead of the World Cup

His first radio commentary was in December 1969, covering Everton v Derby. Since then he has commented on ten World Cups, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England games.

Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live and via the BBC Sport app.

