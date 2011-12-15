Previous recipients of the award include Adele, Jessie J, Florence and the Machine and Ellie Goulding, all of whom have gone on to major stardom.

Sandé’s songwriting CV includes tracks written for Chipmunk and Wiley, Cheryl Cole, Susan Boyle and Tinie Tempah.

Her debut album, Our Version of Events, will be released in February.

"To win a Brit Award so early in my career is beyond a dream come true,” said the singer.

“I am overwhelmed to be the recipient of such a prestigious award. Thank you so much.”

The winner of the Critics’ Choice award is chosen by a panel of music experts and deemed to be the act most likely to make it big in the coming year.

The Brit Awards will be held on Tuesday 21 February 2012.