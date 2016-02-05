“What’s the point of having children if you don’t spend time with them? At the moment I see a lot of them but I don’t see enough of them so we’re getting to the point, over the next few years, when we’ll be winding down.

Elton John with husband David Furnish and sons Elijah and Zachary in 2015

“I’ve had so many years on the road and so many concerts but the most important thing in our life are our children and I don’t want to leave them behind. And it’s not as if I’m mid career – I’m like the Gracie Fields of rock!”

Sad news for Elton’s legions of fans – but they needn’t get too upset yet, because Elton also insisted that the day he’ll set aside the sunglasses for good is still a while off.

“I’m gearing down but I’m not stopping yet,” he said. “I’m not quite old enough – but there will be a time when that will happen.”

The Graham Norton show is on BBC1 tonight (Friday 5th February) at 10.35pm