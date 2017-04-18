The Shape of You singer has already recorded his appearance, which will air on Sunday 7th May, according to BBC News.

He'll get to choose the eight pieces of music he'd take with him to a desert island as well as a book and a luxury item.

The series has been running for 75 years and celebrated its anniversary in January when David Beckham joined Kirsty Young in the studio.

Desert Island Discs has enjoyed a diverse range of guests over the years, including everyone from Tom Hanks to Morrissey to Keith Richards, Theresa May to Lily Allen to Louis Armstrong.

