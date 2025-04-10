During the chat, the pair spoke about the potential of him appearing at the Super Bowl, performing the coveted Halftime Show slot that has previously been done by Beyoncé, Prince, Rihanna and Michael Jackson.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar took the slot, creating the most watched Halftime Show in history with 133.5 million people tuning in to watch him perform and take barbed jabs towards rival rapper Drake.

But while Sheeran is a multi-platinum-selling artist around the world, and certainly has the catalogue, he noted he didn’t feel like he had the "pizazz" to pull it off.

Ed Sheeran. Simone Joyner/Getty Images

He told Cooper: "There was a conversation about 10 years ago to go on with someone, and I think that’d be the only way that I would do it at the moment.

"I don’t think English artists are, like... I mean, there are some that have the pizzazz of Super Bowl, fireworks, dancers, blah, blah, blah — but me going up there and being like, 'Here’s The A Team and here’s Perfect,' no one wants to see that."

However, he added that he would willingly make an appearance, and said: "If there was a show with a lot of [pizazz], say if it was Beyoncé’s show and she had all the bells and whistles, and then there was a moment where we sung Perfect together, that makes sense to me."

Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2025. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

"But me, I don’t know. I can’t picture myself doing it," he concluded, adding his "catalogue doesn’t lend itself" because he often needs to set up a loop pedal in between songs.

In the meantime, Sheeran is busy promoting Plus, and will be taking to the stage at Coachella festival this weekend.

Azizam, his lead single from the album, was released last week, and translates to "my beloved" in Persian, influenced by Swedish/Iranian producer Ilya Salmanzadeh.

