Now he's preparing to drop his next album, Play, before heading out on the road once again.

Every album Sheeran has released in his career has reached number one – with most going multi-platinum in the years since their release.

Here's every album so far, and how they've shaped him into an unmatched songwriter within the global music industry.

+ (2011)

× (2014)

÷ (2017)

No.6 Collaborations Project (2019)

= (2021)

− (2023)

Autumn Variations (2023)

Play (2025)

Ed Sheeran albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

+ (2011)

Tracklist:

The A Team (peaked at No. 3 in the UK Charts) Drunk (peaked at No. 5 in the UK Charts) UNI Grade 8 Wake Me Up Small Bump This The City Lego House You Need Me, I Don't Need You (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts) Kiss Me Give Me Love The Parting Glass

Non-album releases of note:

(All Along The) Watchtower (Devlin feat Ed Sheeran) - (peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts)

(peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts) Everything Has Changed (feat Taylor Swift) - (peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts)

Current Status: 9x Platinum

× (2014)

Tracklist:

One I'm a Mess Sing (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Don't (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts) Nina Photograph Bloodstream (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts) Tenerife Sea Runaway The Man Thinking Out Loud (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Afire Love

Current Status: 13x Platinum

÷ (2017)

Tracklist:

Eraser Castle on the Hill (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts) Dive (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts) Shape of You (spent 14 weeks at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Perfect (spent 6 weeks at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Galway Girl (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts) Happier (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts) New Man (peaked at No. 5 in the UK Charts) Hearts Don't Break Around Here What Do I Know? (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts) How Would You Feel (Paean) (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts) Supermarket Flowers (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts)

Deluxe Edition Additions:

Barcelona Bibia Ye Ye Nancy Mulligan Save Myself

Non-album releases of note:

Boa Me (Fuze ODG/Ed Sheeran/Mugeez)

End Game (Taylor Swift/Ed Sheeran/Future)

River (Eminem/Ed Sheeran) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)

Current Status: 14x Platinum

Notably, Divide also broke multiple Guinness World Records, including most simultaneous songs in the UK Top 20 by an artist – with Sheeran taking up 16 of the 20 spots at one point; fastest selling album ever by a male artist; and first artist to debut two songs in the Top 10 simultaneously with Shape of You and Castle on a Hill.

No.6 Collaborations Project (2019)

Tracklist:

Beautiful People (feat Khalid) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts) South of the Border (feat Camila Cabello & Cardi B) - (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts) Cross Me (feat Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock) - (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts) Take Me Back to London (feat Stormzy) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Best Part of Me (feat Yebba) I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Antisocial by Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott Remember the Name (feat 50 Cent & Eminem) Feels (feat J Hus & Young Thug) Put It All on Me (feat Ella Mai) Nothing on You (feat Dave & Paulo Londra) I Don't Want Your Money (feat HER) 1000 Nights (feat A Boogie wit da Hoodie & Meek Mill) Way to Break My Heart (feat Skrillex) BLOW by Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars

Non-album releases of note:

Own It (Stormzy/Ed Sheeran/Burna Boy) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)

Current Status: 3x Platinum

= (2021)

Tracklist:

Tides Shivers - (reached at No. 1 in the UK Charts for four weeks) First Times Bad Habits - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Overpass Graffiti - (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts) The Joker And The Queen – (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts) Leave Your Life Collide 2step – (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts) Stop The Rain Love in Slow Motion Visiting Hours Non-album releases of note: Sandman Be Right Now

Non-album releases of note:

Merry Christmas (Ed Sheeran/Elton John) – (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)

– (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Peru (Fireboy DML/Ed Sheeran) – (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)

– (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts) Bam Bam (Camilla Cabello/Ed Sheeran) – (peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts)

(peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts) My G (Aitch/Ed Sheeran) – (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts)

– (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts) Celestial – (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts)

Current Status: 3x Platinum

− (2023)

Tracklist:

Boat Salt Water Eyes Closed – (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts) Life Goes On Dusty End Of Youth Colourblind Curtains Borderline Spark Vega Sycamore No Strings The Hills of Aberfeldy

Current Status: Gold

Autumn Variations (2023)

Tracklist:

Magical England Amazing Plastic Bag Blue American Town That's On Me Page Midnight Spring Punchline When Will I Be Alright The Day I Was Born Head ˃ Heels

Current Status: Silver

Play (2025)

Tracklist:

Azizam

Full playlist is yet to be announced, but the first track from the album, Azizam, will be released on 7th May.

