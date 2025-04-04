Ed Sheeran albums in order: Release dates, tracklists and singles
As the star prepares to drop his latest album, here's everything he's released so far.
Ed Sheeran is, undoubtedly, the biggest British music export of the 21st century – becoming a phenomenon across the world with his upbeat tracks, acoustic sound and unforgettable ballads.
Starting his career busking around the UK, Sheeran is now selling out stadiums, and creating hits for other A-listers in his spare time to boot.
Now he's preparing to drop his next album, Play, before heading out on the road once again.
Every album Sheeran has released in his career has reached number one – with most going multi-platinum in the years since their release.
Here's every album so far, and how they've shaped him into an unmatched songwriter within the global music industry.
Ed Sheeran albums in release date order
- + (2011)
- × (2014)
- ÷ (2017)
- No.6 Collaborations Project (2019)
- = (2021)
- − (2023)
- Autumn Variations (2023)
- Play (2025)
Ed Sheeran albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
+ (2011)
Tracklist:
- The A Team (peaked at No. 3 in the UK Charts)
- Drunk (peaked at No. 5 in the UK Charts)
- UNI
- Grade 8
- Wake Me Up
- Small Bump
- This
- The City
- Lego House
- You Need Me, I Don't Need You (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts)
- Kiss Me
- Give Me Love
- The Parting Glass
Non-album releases of note:
- (All Along The) Watchtower (Devlin feat Ed Sheeran) - (peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts)
- Everything Has Changed (feat Taylor Swift) - (peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts)
Current Status: 9x Platinum
× (2014)
Tracklist:
- One
- I'm a Mess
- Sing (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- Don't (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts)
- Nina
- Photograph
- Bloodstream (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
- Tenerife Sea
- Runaway
- The Man
- Thinking Out Loud (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- Afire Love
Current Status: 13x Platinum
÷ (2017)
Tracklist:
- Eraser
- Castle on the Hill (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
- Dive (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts)
- Shape of You (spent 14 weeks at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- Perfect (spent 6 weeks at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- Galway Girl (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
- Happier (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts)
- New Man (peaked at No. 5 in the UK Charts)
- Hearts Don't Break Around Here
- What Do I Know? (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts)
- How Would You Feel (Paean) (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
- Supermarket Flowers (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts)
Deluxe Edition Additions:
- Barcelona
- Bibia Ye Ye
- Nancy Mulligan
- Save Myself
Non-album releases of note:
- Boa Me (Fuze ODG/Ed Sheeran/Mugeez)
- End Game (Taylor Swift/Ed Sheeran/Future)
- River (Eminem/Ed Sheeran) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
Current Status: 14x Platinum
Notably, Divide also broke multiple Guinness World Records, including most simultaneous songs in the UK Top 20 by an artist – with Sheeran taking up 16 of the 20 spots at one point; fastest selling album ever by a male artist; and first artist to debut two songs in the Top 10 simultaneously with Shape of You and Castle on a Hill.
No.6 Collaborations Project (2019)
Tracklist:
- Beautiful People (feat Khalid) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- South of the Border (feat Camila Cabello & Cardi B) - (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts)
- Cross Me (feat Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock) - (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts)
- Take Me Back to London (feat Stormzy) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- Best Part of Me (feat Yebba)
- I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- Antisocial by Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott
- Remember the Name (feat 50 Cent & Eminem)
- Feels (feat J Hus & Young Thug)
- Put It All on Me (feat Ella Mai)
- Nothing on You (feat Dave & Paulo Londra)
- I Don't Want Your Money (feat HER)
- 1000 Nights (feat A Boogie wit da Hoodie & Meek Mill)
- Way to Break My Heart (feat Skrillex)
- BLOW by Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars
Non-album releases of note:
- Own It (Stormzy/Ed Sheeran/Burna Boy) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
Current Status: 3x Platinum
= (2021)
Tracklist:
- Tides
- Shivers - (reached at No. 1 in the UK Charts for four weeks)
- First Times
- Bad Habits - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- Overpass Graffiti - (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts)
- The Joker And The Queen – (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
- Leave Your Life
- Collide
- 2step – (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts)
- Stop The Rain
- Love in Slow Motion
- Visiting Hours Non-album releases of note:
- Sandman
- Be Right Now
Non-album releases of note:
- Merry Christmas (Ed Sheeran/Elton John) – (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- Peru (Fireboy DML/Ed Sheeran) – (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
- Bam Bam (Camilla Cabello/Ed Sheeran) – (peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts)
- My G (Aitch/Ed Sheeran) – (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts)
- Celestial – (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts)
Current Status: 3x Platinum
− (2023)
Tracklist:
- Boat
- Salt Water
- Eyes Closed – (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- Life Goes On
- Dusty
- End Of Youth
- Colourblind
- Curtains
- Borderline
- Spark
- Vega
- Sycamore
- No Strings
- The Hills of Aberfeldy
Current Status: Gold
Autumn Variations (2023)
Tracklist:
- Magical
- England
- Amazing
- Plastic Bag
- Blue
- American Town
- That's On Me
- Page
- Midnight
- Spring
- Punchline
- When Will I Be Alright
- The Day I Was Born
- Head ˃ Heels
Current Status: Silver
Play (2025)
Tracklist:
- Azizam
Full playlist is yet to be announced, but the first track from the album, Azizam, will be released on 7th May.
