Ed Sheeran is, undoubtedly, the biggest British music export of the 21st century – becoming a phenomenon across the world with his upbeat tracks, acoustic sound and unforgettable ballads.

Starting his career busking around the UK, Sheeran is now selling out stadiums, and creating hits for other A-listers in his spare time to boot.

Now he's preparing to drop his next album, Play, before heading out on the road once again.

Every album Sheeran has released in his career has reached number one – with most going multi-platinum in the years since their release.

Here's every album so far, and how they've shaped him into an unmatched songwriter within the global music industry.

Ed Sheeran albums in release date order

Ed Sheeran performs with The Offspring on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2024 in Napa, California
Ed Sheeran. Steve Jennings/Getty Images
  • + (2011)
  • × (2014)
  • ÷ (2017)
  • No.6 Collaborations Project (2019)
  • = (2021)
  • − (2023)
  • Autumn Variations (2023)
  • Play (2025)

Ed Sheeran albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

+ (2011)

Ed Sheeran performs on day 1 of Lovebox on July 15, 2011 in Victoria Park in London, England
Ed Sheeran. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. The A Team (peaked at No. 3 in the UK Charts)
  2. Drunk (peaked at No. 5 in the UK Charts)
  3. UNI
  4. Grade 8
  5. Wake Me Up
  6. Small Bump
  7. This
  8. The City
  9. Lego House
  10. You Need Me, I Don't Need You (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts)
  11. Kiss Me
  12. Give Me Love
  13. The Parting Glass

Non-album releases of note:

  • (All Along The) Watchtower (Devlin feat Ed Sheeran) - (peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts)
  • Everything Has Changed (feat Taylor Swift) - (peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts)

Current Status: 9x Platinum

× (2014)

English singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer Ed Sheeran performs live at Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy on November 20, 2014.
Ed Sheeran. Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. One
  2. I'm a Mess
  3. Sing (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
  4. Don't (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts)
  5. Nina
  6. Photograph
  7. Bloodstream (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
  8. Tenerife Sea
  9. Runaway
  10. The Man
  11. Thinking Out Loud (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
  12. Afire Love

Current Status: 13x Platinum

÷ (2017)

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Ed Sheeran. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tracklist:

  1. Eraser
  2. Castle on the Hill (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
  3. Dive (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts)
  4. Shape of You (spent 14 weeks at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
  5. Perfect (spent 6 weeks at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
  6. Galway Girl (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
  7. Happier (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts)
  8. New Man (peaked at No. 5 in the UK Charts)
  9. Hearts Don't Break Around Here
  10. What Do I Know? (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts)
  11. How Would You Feel (Paean) (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
  12. Supermarket Flowers (peaked at No. 8 in the UK Charts)

Deluxe Edition Additions:

  1. Barcelona
  2. Bibia Ye Ye
  3. Nancy Mulligan
  4. Save Myself

Non-album releases of note:

  • Boa Me (Fuze ODG/Ed Sheeran/Mugeez)
  • End Game (Taylor Swift/Ed Sheeran/Future)
  • River (Eminem/Ed Sheeran) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)

Current Status: 14x Platinum

Notably, Divide also broke multiple Guinness World Records, including most simultaneous songs in the UK Top 20 by an artist – with Sheeran taking up 16 of the 20 spots at one point; fastest selling album ever by a male artist; and first artist to debut two songs in the Top 10 simultaneously with Shape of You and Castle on a Hill.

No.6 Collaborations Project (2019)

Ed Sheeran performs on stage at Sziget Festival
Ed Sheeran. Didier Messens/Redferns

Tracklist:

  1. Beautiful People (feat Khalid) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
  2. South of the Border (feat Camila Cabello & Cardi B) - (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts)
  3. Cross Me (feat Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock) - (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts)
  4. Take Me Back to London (feat Stormzy) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
  5. Best Part of Me (feat Yebba)
  6. I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
  7. Antisocial by Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott
  8. Remember the Name (feat 50 Cent & Eminem)
  9. Feels (feat J Hus & Young Thug)
  10. Put It All on Me (feat Ella Mai)
  11. Nothing on You (feat Dave & Paulo Londra)
  12. I Don't Want Your Money (feat HER)
  13. 1000 Nights (feat A Boogie wit da Hoodie & Meek Mill)
  14. Way to Break My Heart (feat Skrillex)
  15. BLOW by Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars

Non-album releases of note:

  • Own It (Stormzy/Ed Sheeran/Burna Boy) - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)

Current Status: 3x Platinum

= (2021)

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City
Ed Sheeran. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Tracklist:

  1. Tides
  2. Shivers - (reached at No. 1 in the UK Charts for four weeks)
  3. First Times
  4. Bad Habits - (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
  5. Overpass Graffiti - (peaked at No. 4 in the UK Charts)
  6. The Joker And The Queen(peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
  7. Leave Your Life
  8. Collide
  9. 2step (peaked at No. 9 in the UK Charts)
  10. Stop The Rain
  11. Love in Slow Motion
  12. Visiting Hours Non-album releases of note:
  13. Sandman
  14. Be Right Now

Non-album releases of note:

  • Merry Christmas (Ed Sheeran/Elton John)(peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
  • Peru (Fireboy DML/Ed Sheeran) (peaked at No. 2 in the UK Charts)
  • Bam Bam (Camilla Cabello/Ed Sheeran) – (peaked at No. 7 in the UK Charts)
  • My G (Aitch/Ed Sheeran) (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts)
  • Celestial (peaked at No. 6 in the UK Charts)

Current Status: 3x Platinum

− (2023)

Ed Sheeran performs live on stage as he plays a surprise support set for The Darkness at The Roundhouse on December 09, 2023 in London, England
Ed Sheeran. Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. Boat
  2. Salt Water
  3. Eyes Closed (peaked at No. 1 in the UK Charts)
  4. Life Goes On
  5. Dusty
  6. End Of Youth
  7. Colourblind
  8. Curtains
  9. Borderline
  10. Spark
  11. Vega
  12. Sycamore
  13. No Strings
  14. The Hills of Aberfeldy

Current Status: Gold

Autumn Variations (2023)

Ed Sheeran performs during the Heart and Armor Foundation benefit concert at The Wiltern on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ed Sheeran. Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. Magical
  2. England
  3. Amazing
  4. Plastic Bag
  5. Blue
  6. American Town
  7. That's On Me
  8. Page
  9. Midnight
  10. Spring
  11. Punchline
  12. When Will I Be Alright
  13. The Day I Was Born
  14. Head ˃ Heels

Current Status: Silver

Play (2025)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran during an interview on Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Ed Sheeran. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Tracklist:

  • Azizam

Full playlist is yet to be announced, but the first track from the album, Azizam, will be released on 7th May.

