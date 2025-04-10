Speaking to HitsRadio, Sheeran revealed it was a plan he had in place since he was 18 years old.

He told Fleur East and James Barr: "When I was 18, I was just like, I wanna do 10 records. I'd done five EPs and I was like, I wanna do 10 albums: Multiply, Plus, Divide, Equals, Subtract, and then Play, Pause, Rewind, Fast Forward, Stop.

"I just thought it was nice to... you always know what the next thing's gonna be, what the colour’s gonna be, what the symbol’s gonna be."

He added that a special edition of the latest album will likely be called Replay.

With this in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Play.

When is Play released?

Play is yet to be given an official release date by Ed Sheeran – although he's noted it will come 'after summer', and therefore towards the end of the year.

He added that he "didn't want to release the album while still doing the previous tour", with his Mathematics World Tour set to finish in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 7th September.

However, he will be promoting singles from the album in the run-up regardless.

It will be his eighth official studio album when it drops.

What is the tracklist of Ed Sheeran's Play?

Currently, the full tracklist is unavailable, but Sheeran has already released songs from the album and teased names of what Play will contain.

So far this includes:

Azizam

Old Phone

Sapphire

Symmetry

Heaven

What singles has Ed Sheeran released from Play?

While it's not officially released yet, Ed Sheeran has released three music videos for Azizam – which is Persian for 'my beloved'.

This includes a lyric video, a live performance, and a Pink Heart video, which you can see here:

