Kiesza’s Hideaway, Budapest by George Ezra and Am I Wrong by Nico and Vinz round off the contenders.

The shortlist was compiled from songs that have had the most airplay over BBC Radio and Television broadcasts throughout 2014, with the final winner selected by the public, who can vote online or by text at BBC Music. Voting is open to the public between 7:30am and 7:20pm today (Thursday 11th December).

The overall winners will be announced tonight at a ceremony hosted by Chris Evans and Fearne Cotton in Earl’s Court, with some of the nominees (including Pharrell, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran) also in the running in other categories, alongside longer-standing figures like David Bowie and Dolly Parton.

More like this

"The BBC Music Awards exist to celebrate the past 12 months in music," said BBC's director of music Bob Shennan, adding: "The shortlists feature an amazing range of hugely talented artists. Each and every one has made a unique mark on the music industry. They have experienced phenomenal success and it's wonderful to see new acts featuring alongside some of the biggest names in the business."

Advertisement

The BBC Music Awards will be on BBC1, Radio 1 and Radio 2 on tonight (11th December) at 8:00pm