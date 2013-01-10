Using the design that has become his trademark makes the statuette less of a coup for the Brits and more a trophy for Hirst. Of course we want to see something of his particular style in it – but that doesn't mean recycling an existing work (I wonder if Brits chairman David Joseph is disappointed that Hirst didn't deliver the "unique vision" he had been anticipating).

Yes, the association with Hirst benefits the Awards whether he designs anything new or not, but in that case all the organisers really needed from him was permission to use his famous coloured dots, since they could have come up with that idea just as quickly as he (and I) did.

If Hirst is, as he claims, so "honoured" to have been asked to design the award, why didn't he? Putting a bit of effort, and some of his unique talent, into creating something new might have been a nice way of showing it. Then again, I doubt any of the winners at the ceremony on 20 February will be bothered that their trophy is not an original design – in the end, beauty is in the eye of the Brit holder.

More like this

Advertisement

The Brit Awards 2013 take place on Wednesday 20 February at the O2 Arena, London