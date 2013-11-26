Rage Against The Machine's Killing in the Name nabbed the 2009 title from X Factor’s Joe McElderry after a four year run at the top for Simon Cowell’s finest.

This year Simon Cowell has confirmed that 100% of proceeds from the X Factor winner’s single will go to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Together for Short Lives.

An X Factor chart topper would be the first since Matt Cardle’s When We Collide in 2010 and the latest track will be released on Dec 15 of this year.

Yet there’s plenty of other competition for the coveted Christmas top spot. Lily Allen’s cover of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know from the John Lewis Christmas advert is number one in the charts at time of writing.

Plus, Britain’s Got Talent duo Richard & Adam are entering the race on the same day as the X Factor winner with a cover of I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In (On Christmas Day). The Welsh duo have certainly made their dent in the charts before with their debut album The Impossible Dream going Gold and topping the chart earlier this year.

And Simon Cowell isn’t done yet. There’s also Susan Boyle’s super smart duet with Elvis Presley, which sees her vocals combined with the late singer on the track O Come All Ye Faithful. The track will be released on December 8 and will feature on her festive album Home For Christmas.

The Big Reunion stars will also put forward their mega mash-up, which includes the likes of 911, Blue, 5ive, Atomic Kitten, Liberty X and B*witched offering up their own version of Wizzard’s Christmas classic, I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.

Even star of BBC Three’s ob-doc The Call Centre Nev Wilshire is doing his best to ruffle some chart feathers. He’s releasing a cover of The Killers track Mr Brightside (it’s one of his faves after all) as well as an original track based on some of his words of wisdom – ‘Some will, some won’t, so what – next!’ This will be available to buy on Dec 16, with all proceeds going to his chosen charity Tŷ Hafan, which offers comfort and support for sick children across Wales.

So, who do you think will be 2013’s Christmas number one?