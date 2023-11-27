Which song will be Christmas Number 1 in 2023? Singles and date
Frontrunners include Sleaford Mods’ cover of Pet Shop Boys’ West End Girls and Check Meowt by Nala the Station Cat.
Christmas 2023 might still be a little way off, but speculation about who could hit the peak position on the charts is already rife after frontrunners LadBaby announced they were pulling out of the Number 1 Christmas single race.
Comprised of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, the LadBaby duo have consistently topped the charts around Christmas with their pastry-filled charity singles such as I Love Sausage Rolls and Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.
"We wanted to pass the baton over," Mark and Roxanne Hoyle said in a statement, announcing their decision to pull out of the Number 1 single race.
"The public backing a sausage roll - only in Great Britain."
And now, Official Charts Company have revealed the artists who are most likely to bag the top position on the UK charts in 2023.
Among those listed are a number of charity singles, including Sleaford Mods’ cover of Pet Shop Boys’ West End Girls and Check Meowt by Nala the Station Cat.
A bunch of classic festive tracks are also expected to make their way up the charts, including Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You and Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl.
So, what are the contending songs for the 2023 Christmas Number One? Read on for everything you need to know.
Which song will be Christmas Number 1 in 2023?
The Christmas Number 1 for 2023 has yet to be confirmed so we can only speculate and consider the contenders.
The current bookies' favourite to be Christmas Number 1 in 2023, according to Bookies.com, is 'Fairytale of New York' by The Pogues (featuring Kirsty MacColl).
However, this is not a bygone conclusion and there are many contenders battling it out for the crown.
The full list of contending songs for the 2023 Christmas Number One is as follows:
Charity Singles
- Nala the Station Cat – ‘Check Meowt’
- Sleaford Mods – ‘West End Girls’
- Rock Choir – ‘I Wish it Could Be Christmas Everyday’
- The Gleeman – ‘I Love Christmastime’
- Sooty – ‘I’m in the Mood for Christmas’
- The Celebs – ‘So Delicious’
Christmas Classics
- Slade – ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’
- Wham! – ‘Last Christmas’
- The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl – ‘Fairytale of New York’
- Mariah Carey – ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’
- Ed Sheeran & Elton John – ‘Merry Christmas’
- Elton John – ‘Step Into Christmas’
- Kelly Clarkson - 'Underneath the Tree'
- Ariana Grande - 'Santa Tell Me'
- Coldplay - 'Christmas Lights'
- East 17 - 'Stay Another Day'
- The Pretenders - '2000 Miles'
Political and social media campaigns
- AC/DC – ‘Thunderstruck’
- EMF featuring Stephen Fry – ‘Hello People’
- The Krackpots – ‘Proper Christmas’
New releases
- The Beatles – ‘Now And Then’
- Jack Harlow – ‘Lovin On Me’
- Mimi Webb – ‘Back Home for Christmas’
- Trickster – ‘Silent Night vs Santa Claus is Coming to Town’
- Cher – ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’
- Ella Henderson & Cian Ducrot – ‘Rest of Our Days’
- Tate McRae – ‘exes’
- Andrea Bocelli – ‘Festa’
- Tyla – ‘Water’
- OneRepublic – ‘Dear Santa’
Retailer exclusives
Amazon Originals
- Sam Ryder – ‘You’re Christmas to Me’
- Jorja Smith – ‘Stay Another Day’
- Anne-Marie – ‘Christmas Without You’
Spotify Singles Holiday
- Ezra Collective – ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’
Apple Music’s Carols Covered
- Ella Henderson – ‘Stay Another Day’
Of course, we can't rule out any surprise twists or latecomers to the charts...
When will we find out which song is Christmas Number 1?
The official Christmas Number One will be announced on Friday, 22nd December 2023.
