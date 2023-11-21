When is this year's Radio Times Christmas double issue on sale?
It wouldn't be Christmas without Radio Times, and this year is no exception!
Highlighters at the ready... this year's Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale on Tuesday 12th December 2023!
There's plenty of special programming to look forward to this festive season and our Christmas double issue is packed full of exclusive features, interviews, listings and recommendations for all the best Christmas and New Year television, streaming, films and radio. Plus, the usual Christmas quiz, crossword and puzzles to get stuck into!
Listings inside our double issue will start on Saturday 23rd December and end on 5th January 2024.
