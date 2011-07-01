Moyles, who regularly attracts over seven million listeners a week, has experienced a new-found boon in popularity since performing his 52-hour continuous broadcast for Comic Relief earlier this year.

Radio 1 controller Andy Parfitt said: “Chris is a real talent and I believe he has a long future ahead of him here at the BBC."

The BBC could not be reached for clarification about whether or not Moyles will remain at Radio 1 for the duration of his new contract, but if he continues to present the breakfast show until 2014, he will have done so for ten years.

Chris Moyles began presenting the Radio 1 breakfast show in 2004 after five years of afternoon drivetime broadcasting for the station.