Hodges' death was announced on the duo's official Twitter account: "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges.

"Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning."

The duo, who recorded a string of hits including Ain’t No Pleasing You and Rabbit, maintained their partnership for over 40 years.

Celebrities and fans have since posted on social media to pay tribute to Hodges, including comedians Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Beckett.

"So sad. Such a legend," Beckett wrote. "Together with Dave he wrote the soundtrack to my childhood. RIP Chas Hodges."

Hodges was also a lifelong Tottenham Spurs fan, who performed four FA Cup final songs with the club's players. The club's official Twitter page posted a tribute to the musician.

referred to Hodges as a "lovely lovely gentleman", while Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson said Hodges was an "accomplished" musician whose songs remain "in the memories of millions".

Before partnering with Peacock, Hodges also performed with The Beatles, Jerry Lee Lewis and Gene Vincent during the 1950s and 60s.

"Gutted to hear that the true British musical icon Chas Hodges has passed away today," one fan wrote on Twitter "Sending all my love to his family, friends & of course to Dave Peacock as well!"