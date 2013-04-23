I Need Your Love was released eleven weeks ago, but climbed four places to make number seven in last week's Official Singles Chart. Afterwards, the star took to twitter to proclaim himself the new king of pop:

Yep i'm the new MJ lmaooo RT @officialcharts @calvinharris has beaten @michaeljackson's Chart record by scoring 8 #Top10 hits from 1 album — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 22, 2013

Calvin Harris' run of top 10 tracks also include Bounce ft. Kelis, Feel So Close, We Found Love ft. Rihanna, Let's Go ft. Ne-Yo, We'll Be Coming Back ft. Example, Sweet Nothing ft. Florence Welch and Drinking From The Bottle.

In the past, Calvin Harris has also collaborated with the likes of Tinie Tempah, Dizzee Rascal, Scissor Sisters and Cheryl Cole.

Listen to the top 10 hit which broke the record: