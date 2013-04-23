Calvin Harris makes music history with eight hits from one album
The Scottish DJ has beaten the record for the most top 10 hits from one album with I Need Your Love feat. Ellie Goulding, dethroning previous record holder Michael Jackson
Calvin Harris has broken Official Chart records by scoring eight top 10 hits all from the same album.
The Acceptable in the 80s singer, who broke the record with his most recent hit I Need Your Love ft. Ellie Goulding, has knocked superstar Michael Jackson off the top spot. Jackson previously held the record for seven top 10 hits from two of his albums, Bad and Dangerous.
I Need Your Love was released eleven weeks ago, but climbed four places to make number seven in last week's Official Singles Chart. Afterwards, the star took to twitter to proclaim himself the new king of pop:
Yep i'm the new MJ lmaooo RT @officialcharts @calvinharris has beaten @michaeljackson's Chart record by scoring 8 #Top10 hits from 1 album
— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 22, 2013
Calvin Harris' run of top 10 tracks also include Bounce ft. Kelis, Feel So Close, We Found Love ft. Rihanna, Let's Go ft. Ne-Yo, We'll Be Coming Back ft. Example, Sweet Nothing ft. Florence Welch and Drinking From The Bottle.
In the past, Calvin Harris has also collaborated with the likes of Tinie Tempah, Dizzee Rascal, Scissor Sisters and Cheryl Cole.
