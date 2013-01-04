Californian pop band HAIM named BBC Sound of 2013
Trio were revealed as winners live on Radio 1 beating R&B/electronica duo AlunaGeorge and New York rapper Angel Haze to the prestigious title
Californian pop band HAIM have been named as this year's BBC Sound of 2013 in a live announcement by DJ Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1 this morning. The group, made up of three sisters - Danielle, 23, Alana, 21, and Este, 26 - topped a vote of 213 UK "tastemakers" that included radio DJs and producers, TV presenters, critics and bloggers, compiled by BBC News Online.
Having developed a considerable fan base after touring with Mumford & Sons and then Florence And The Machine during 2012, the girls - described as "R&B, pop and classic rock-inspired - said they were, "so unbelievably honoured to win the BBC Sound of 2013 list.
"We have found our second home in the UK! We can't wait to release new music and play as many shows as possible this year. Thank you to everyone who voted for us. We are so excited!"
HAIM, whose influences are wide-ranging, citing everything from TLC to Britney, Destiny's Child to The Strokes, are currently recording their debut album which is set for release in the spring. It will be produced by James Ford who has previously worked with Florence And The Machine, Arctic Monkeys and The Klaxons.
NME's New Bands Editor, Matt Wilkinson, is one of many to sing the band's praises, calling HAIM a "shining light".
"Not only do they write brilliant songs, but they also want to be a really big deal," he said. "They have a knack for writing amazingly catchy singles, they're a killer live band and they talk-the-talk miles better than most other new bands. It's a rare and exciting combination."
The girls join a prestigious list of previous winners which includes Jessie J (2011), Ellie Goulding (2010), Adele (2008), Corinne Bailey Rae (2006), Keane (2004) and 50 Cent (2003).
Second place on this year's list were R&B/electronica duo AlunaGeorge followed by New York rapper Angel Haze at number three. Rounding off the top five are soul singer Laura Mvula in fourth and Glasgow trio CHVRCHES in fifth place.
A series of interviews, live performances, tracks and videos by the top five acts are now available on the BBC Sound of 2013 website and the BBC Red Button.