"We have found our second home in the UK! We can't wait to release new music and play as many shows as possible this year. Thank you to everyone who voted for us. We are so excited!"

HAIM, whose influences are wide-ranging, citing everything from TLC to Britney, Destiny's Child to The Strokes, are currently recording their debut album which is set for release in the spring. It will be produced by James Ford who has previously worked with Florence And The Machine, Arctic Monkeys and The Klaxons.

NME's New Bands Editor, Matt Wilkinson, is one of many to sing the band's praises, calling HAIM a "shining light".

More like this

"Not only do they write brilliant songs, but they also want to be a really big deal," he said. "They have a knack for writing amazingly catchy singles, they're a killer live band and they talk-the-talk miles better than most other new bands. It's a rare and exciting combination."

The girls join a prestigious list of previous winners which includes Jessie J (2011), Ellie Goulding (2010), Adele (2008), Corinne Bailey Rae (2006), Keane (2004) and 50 Cent (2003).

Second place on this year's list were R&B/electronica duo AlunaGeorge followed by New York rapper Angel Haze at number three. Rounding off the top five are soul singer Laura Mvula in fourth and Glasgow trio CHVRCHES in fifth place.

Advertisement

A series of interviews, live performances, tracks and videos by the top five acts are now available on the BBC Sound of 2013 website and the BBC Red Button.