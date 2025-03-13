For his headline show on Saturday 28th June, the Something in the Orange singer will be joined by a bunch of special guests including Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, Mt Joy, Gabrielle Aplin, Willow Avalon, Ole 60, Noeline Hofmann, Waylon Wyatt, Aaron Rowe and Nadia Kadek.

Dermot Kennedy, Willow Avalon, Ole 60, Noeline Hofmann and Waylon Wyatt will rejoin Bryan for his second headliner show on Sunday 29th June, while new additions Turnpike Troubadours, Gabriella Rose, Bo Staloch and Jasper Hodges will also be performing.

Bryan’s performance at the summer concert series will mark his first UK festival headlining slot.

He was originally announced to headline only Saturday 28th June, but due to "incredible demand" a second date was added on Sunday.

Jim King, CEO of european festivals at AEG Presents, said at the time: "The demand to see Zach Bryan has been incredible, with his fans coming from all over the UK to see these exclusive performances. It’s shaping up to be the biggest shows of the summer."

BST Hyde Park 2024 featured headline performances from Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Stray Kids, SZA, Kings Of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Shania Twain.

