Should the Arctics do the double, it will take their Brits tally to seven wins from nine nominations since their debut in 2006.

David Bowie, also in the running for British Album, is strongly tipped (1/3 on) to take British Male Solo Artist following the release of his 2013 comeback album The Next Day. Should he win, it will be his first Brit Award for two decades and, at 67, will make him the oldest ever recipient of a Brit.

Ellie Goulding, meanwhile, is runaway favourite at 9/1 on to take Solo British Female, and is also contesting British Single for her chart-topping track Burn.

More like this

One Direction may not hold out much hope of beating Arctic Monkeys to British Group but with their legions of online fans they are almost certain to walk away with the Music Video gong, which for the first time will be decided by votes cast via Twitter on the day.

Broadcasting on ITV from London's O2 Arena, the ceremony will feature performances from Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Lorde and Arctic Monkeys themselves.

Odds from William Hill

British Group: 1/6 Arctic Monkeys; 13/2 One Direction; 10/1 Bastille; 12/1 Rudimental; 14/1 Disclosure

British Male Solo Artist: 1/3 David Bowie; 7/2 John Newman; 9/1 Jake Bugg; 10/1 Tom Odell; 25/1 James Blake

British Album: 1/5 Arctic Monkeys; 7/1 Bastille; 10/1 David Bowie; 10/1 Disclosure; 10/1 Rudimental

Advertisement

British Female Solo Artist: 1/9 Ellie Goulding; 11/2 Laura Mvula; 14/1 Laura Marling; 16/1 Jessie J; 25/1 Birdy