Frontman Damon Albarn said of the announcement: "It's great to have recognition for all the work and all the heartache and all the joy that's gone into this band."

Guitarist Graham Coxon added: "Being in a band this long is like a kind of time travel. We're the same gang we ever were, we've just landed in a different era. Or possibly we're a totally different Blur still playing the old tunes in 1991… forever. I haven't decided. But it's always nice to get a Brit award."

Advertisement

The outstanding contribution award did not make an appearance at last year’s ceremony but previous winners have included Paul McCartney, U2 and Blur’s rivals, Oasis. Blur have previously won four Brit awards, all in 1995.