Blur to receive outstanding contribution gong at 2012 Brit Awards
The band join the likes of Paul McCartney, U2 and rivals Oasis as recipients
The destination of the first 2012 Brit music award has been announced – Britpop band Blur will be honoured for their outstanding contribution to music at next year’s ceremony in February.
Blur released their debut album, Leisure, over 20 years ago and went on to produce six further studio albums, including Parklife, The Great Escape and 13. In 2009, following a six year hiatus, they re-formed for a series of shows, including a headline gig at Glastonbury.
Frontman Damon Albarn said of the announcement: "It's great to have recognition for all the work and all the heartache and all the joy that's gone into this band."
Guitarist Graham Coxon added: "Being in a band this long is like a kind of time travel. We're the same gang we ever were, we've just landed in a different era. Or possibly we're a totally different Blur still playing the old tunes in 1991… forever. I haven't decided. But it's always nice to get a Brit award."
The outstanding contribution award did not make an appearance at last year’s ceremony but previous winners have included Paul McCartney, U2 and Blur’s rivals, Oasis. Blur have previously won four Brit awards, all in 1995.