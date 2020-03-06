Briggs – Big Finish's creative director and executive producer also known to Doctor Who fans as the voice of the Daleks – said: "The Human Frontier is a culture-clash story of people from hundreds of years apart coming face to face. It’s also a love story, a story of a struggle for power and a bit of a murder mystery too. It’s a futuristic story with all the science fiction trappings — spaceships, aliens and AI — but it’s a very human drama at its heart.

“The ensemble cast features a brilliant newcomer to Big Finish, Pepter Lunkuse (as Exographer Anna Swift), and the supremely talented Genevieve Gaunt (as Commander Daisy Bailey) in pivotal roles."

Alongside Lunkuse and Knightfall actress Gaunt, The Human Frontier will also star Clive Wood (Sense8), Lucy Briggs-Owen (A Confession) and Mark Elstob (star of Big Finish's The Prisoner series).

A synopsis for the series reads:

Two sets of Earth colonists, both setting out for the planet ND492. One crew takes the long route, sleeping for 1,000 years, in secret, on a ship called The Human Frontier. The other crew set off hundreds of years later, at hyper speed. When the sleepers wake as they approach the planet, the hyper-speed crew have been living there for 300 years already — and they have no clue the ‘sleepers’ are about to arrive.

The Human Frontier is now available for pre-order as a digital download for £16.99, exclusively from bigfinish.com.

The series is also available at £120 as a bundle with all Big Finish Original series, including the award-winning ATA Girl, Blind Terror (starring Eve Myles) and Transference (with Alex Kingston and Warren Brown) among others.