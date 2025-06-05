Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour set list: Songs played in epic show
The singer is performing six gigs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in June.
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour is in full swing and, in just a few hours, Queen Bey is set to grace the stage in the UK.
The singer’s first of six gigs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will kick off tonight (5th June) in London, and will be followed by shows on 7th, 10th, 12th, 14th and 16th June.
The singer announced that she'd be hitting the road in celebration of her eighth studio album back in February in two posts on Instagram, the first of which featured a neon sign reading "Cowboy Carter Tour", while the second post was a photo of herself alongside the caption "Cowboy Carter Tour 2025".
The tour began in April in the US in Inglewood, California, and the set lists so far have included classic hits such as Love on Top, Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) and tracks from her new album, including Texas Hold ‘Em, 16 Carriages and II Most Wanted.
So, here are all 39 songs you can expect to hear at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour set list
Act I:
- AMERIICAN REQUIEM
- Blackbird
- The Star-Spangled Banner *Cover of John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key cover
- Freedom *Shortened version
- YA YA Including *mash up with Why Don't You Love Me
Act II:
- AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM *mash-up with AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM feat Kendrick Lamar and SPAGHETTII
- SPAGHETTII *mash-up with 'Flawless' and 'Run the World'
- Formation
- MY HOUSE *mash-up with Bow Down
- Diva *shortened version, mash-up with SPAGHETTII, Soulja Boy's Crank That and Glorilla's TGIF
Act III:
- ALLIIGATOR TEARS
- JUST FOR FUN
- PROTECTOR *special appearances with Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter
- FLAMENCO
Act IV:
- Interlude
- DESERT EAGLE
- RIIVERDANCE
- II HANDS II HEAVEN *mash-up with TYRANT
- Sweet Honey Buckiin' *mash-up with PURE/HONEY and SUMMER RENAISSANCE
Act V:
- Jolene *mash-up with Daddy Lessons
- Daddy Lessons
- BODYGUARD
- II MOST WANTED *mash-up with Blow
- CUFF IT *mash-up with Dance for You
- SMOKE HOUR II *mash-up with CUFF IT (WETTER REMIX)
- TYRANT *mash-up with Haunted
- THIQUE *mash-up with Bills Bills Bills
- LEVII'S JEANS
Act VI:
- DAUGHTER
- RENAISSANCE *mash-up with ENERGY and LOOP THE SAMPLE
- I'M THAT GIRL *shortened version, mash-up with APES**T
- COZY
- ALIEN SUPERSTAR *shortened version
Act VII:
- TEXAS HOLD 'EM *PONY UP REMIX, mash-up with CHURCH GIRL
- Crazy in Love *shortened version, mash-up with Green Light
- HEATED *shortened version
- Before I Let Go *Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover
- Interlude
- 16 CARRIAGES
Encore:
- AMEN
