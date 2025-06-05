The singer announced that she'd be hitting the road in celebration of her eighth studio album back in February in two posts on Instagram, the first of which featured a neon sign reading "Cowboy Carter Tour", while the second post was a photo of herself alongside the caption "Cowboy Carter Tour 2025".

The tour began in April in the US in Inglewood, California, and the set lists so far have included classic hits such as Love on Top, Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) and tracks from her new album, including Texas Hold ‘Em, 16 Carriages and II Most Wanted.

So, here are all 39 songs you can expect to hear at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour set list

Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Act I:

AMERIICAN REQUIEM

Blackbird

The Star-Spangled Banner *Cover of John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key cover

Freedom *Shortened version

YA YA Including *mash up with Why Don't You Love Me

Act II:

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM *mash-up with AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM feat Kendrick Lamar and SPAGHETTII

SPAGHETTII *mash-up with 'Flawless' and 'Run the World'

Formation

MY HOUSE *mash-up with Bow Down

Diva *shortened version, mash-up with SPAGHETTII, Soulja Boy's Crank That and Glorilla's TGIF

Act III:

ALLIIGATOR TEARS

JUST FOR FUN

PROTECTOR *special appearances with Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter

FLAMENCO

Act IV:

Interlude

DESERT EAGLE

RIIVERDANCE

II HANDS II HEAVEN *mash-up with TYRANT

Sweet Honey Buckiin' *mash-up with PURE/HONEY and SUMMER RENAISSANCE

Act V:

Jolene *mash-up with Daddy Lessons

Daddy Lessons

BODYGUARD

II MOST WANTED *mash-up with Blow

CUFF IT *mash-up with Dance for You

SMOKE HOUR II *mash-up with CUFF IT (WETTER REMIX)

TYRANT *mash-up with Haunted

THIQUE *mash-up with Bills Bills Bills

LEVII'S JEANS

Act VI:

DAUGHTER

RENAISSANCE *mash-up with ENERGY and LOOP THE SAMPLE

I'M THAT GIRL *shortened version, mash-up with APES**T

COZY

ALIEN SUPERSTAR *shortened version

Act VII:

TEXAS HOLD 'EM *PONY UP REMIX, mash-up with CHURCH GIRL

Crazy in Love *shortened version, mash-up with Green Light

HEATED *shortened version

Before I Let Go *Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover

Interlude

16 CARRIAGES

Encore:

AMEN

