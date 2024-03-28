Cowboy Carter is the second instalment of a trilogy project. Announcing Renaissance back in 2022, Bey explained: "This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to the the most creative."

The singer announced the album's title in early March by adding it to her Instagram bio and posting an image on her Instagram story of a saddle with a red, white and blue sash that read “Cowboy Carter”.

The singer also addressed some of the backlash she has faced for venturing into the country music sphere.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.

"It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

She continued: “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

“I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE… I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop. This ain’t a Country album,” she added.

“This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”

What time is Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter released?

Beyoncé performs at the Renaissance world tour. Getty

The new record is set to be released on Friday 29th March 2024 at 12am.

The album is available for pre-save/pre-order on her website.

Beyoncé first teased the album in a Verizon commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, in which she declared: "They ready, drop the new music." The comment set the internet into a frenzy.

Shortly afterwards, the singer confirmed her eighth studio album would arrive on 29th March, and dropped two country-inspired songs: Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages.

Cowboy Carter tracklist

The full tracklist is as follows:

American Requiem

Blackbird

16 Carriages

Protector

My Rose

Smoke Hour (feat Willie Nelson)

Texas Hold 'Em

Bodyguard

Dolly P

Jolene

Daughter

Spaghetti

Alligator Tears

Smoke Hour II

Just For Fun

II Most Wanted

Levii's Jeans

Flamenco

The Linda Martell Show

Ya-Ya

Oh Louisiana

Desert Eagle

Riverdance

II Hands II Heaven

Tyrant

Sweet Honey Buckin'

Amen

