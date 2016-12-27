The film itself features a compilation of stage performances alongside behind-the-scenes footage featuring Michael and his orchestra, as well as legendary producer Phil Ramone shortly before his death in 2013.

The performance will air on BBC1 this evening at 10pm, in place of the final episode of Walliams & Friend featuring Hugh Bonneville which will now be broadcast at 11:20pm.

Pop superstar Michael "passed away peacefully" aged 53 at his home in Oxfordshire on 25th December, according to his publicist. His manager, Michael Lippman, later added that the singer had died of heart failure.

Since news of his death broke, tributes have been pouring in from the world of entertainment with Elton John, Paul Young, Robbie Williams, Madonna and Boy George all paying their respects. Michael's former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley said he was "heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend".