BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend is returning for another year – and now the line-up for Saturday has been revealed.

Ad

The annual musical festival will return to Herrington Country Park for three days of music from Friday 22 May – Sunday 24 May.

The first wave of names were announced last week, with music legend Fatboy Slim set to headline the opening night. Other acts on the line-up for Friday include Sonny Fodera, Danny Howard and Ewan McVicar.

Now, it has been announced that Zara Larsson, Louis Tomlinson and Lola Young will perform on the main stage on Saturday.

They'll be joined by Nothing But Thieves, Skye Newman and Ellie Goulding.

Tickets for the Friday Dance Party went on sale on Friday, while tickets for Saturday and Sunday will go on sale at 5pm on Wednesday, with ticket allocation being geographically weighted, as in previous years.

But who else is set to perform at the festival this year? Read on for all the names confirmed as part of the line-up so far.

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2026 line-up: Full list of confirmed stars for festival

Louis Tomlinson gig
Louis Tomlinson. Getty

Friday 22 May

  • Radio 1 Main Stage
  • Fatboy Slim
  • Clementine Douglas
  • FISHER
  • Sonny Fodera
  • MK

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Ahadadream B2B Arthi
  • horsegiirL
  • LP Rhythm
  • Ewan McVicar
  • NOTION
  • Marlon Hoffstadt

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Jaguar
  • Max Jones
  • Anisha Kumar
  • Mia Lily
  • Niamh
  • Ellie Scougall
  • Sorley

Saturday 23 May

Singer Lola Young with long dark hair featuring blonde streaks performs passionately on stage, holding a microphone in one hand and raising the other. She is wearing a light green jacket and have decorative facial piercings and star-shaped adornments near her eyes.
Lola Young on stage. Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • Charlie Hedges
  • Dean McCullough
  • Ellie Goulding
  • Jeremiah Asiamah
  • Lola Young
  • Louis Tomlinson
  • Maia Beth
  • Melvin Odoom
  • Nat O'Leary
  • Nothing But Thieves
  • Rickie Haywood-Williams
  • Skye Newman
  • Vicky Hawkesworth
  • Zara Larsson

Want to see this content?

This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes.

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Erin LeCount
  • Florence Road
  • James Blake
  • Mitski
  • MUNA
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Sarah Story
  • Wasia Project

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Bella Barbe
  • BombayMami
  • Heidi Curtis
  • LeoStayTrill
  • Aaron Rowe
  • Tom A Smith
  • Swindled

Read more:

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

RadioTimes.com senior trends writer Molly Moss. She is sitting outside wearing a black top, holding a white teacup with a smily face on it to her mouth
Molly MossTrends Writer

Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.

Ad
Ad
5 Weeks for £2 Offer

Subscribe for £2 and save 94%

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad