BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend is returning for another year – and now the line-up for Saturday has been revealed.

The annual musical festival will return to Herrington Country Park for three days of music from Friday 22 May – Sunday 24 May.

The first wave of names were announced last week, with music legend Fatboy Slim set to headline the opening night. Other acts on the line-up for Friday include Sonny Fodera, Danny Howard and Ewan McVicar.

Now, it has been announced that Zara Larsson, Louis Tomlinson and Lola Young will perform on the main stage on Saturday.

They'll be joined by Nothing But Thieves, Skye Newman and Ellie Goulding.

Tickets for the Friday Dance Party went on sale on Friday, while tickets for Saturday and Sunday will go on sale at 5pm on Wednesday, with ticket allocation being geographically weighted, as in previous years.

But who else is set to perform at the festival this year? Read on for all the names confirmed as part of the line-up so far.



BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2026 line-up: Full list of confirmed stars for festival

Louis Tomlinson. Getty

Friday 22 May

Radio 1 Main Stage

Fatboy Slim

Clementine Douglas

FISHER

Sonny Fodera

MK

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Ahadadream B2B Arthi

horsegiirL

LP Rhythm

Ewan McVicar

NOTION

Marlon Hoffstadt

BBC Introducing Stage

Jaguar

Max Jones

Anisha Kumar

Mia Lily

Niamh

Ellie Scougall

Sorley

Saturday 23 May

Lola Young on stage. Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Radio 1 Main Stage

Charlie Hedges

Dean McCullough

Ellie Goulding

Jeremiah Asiamah

Lola Young

Louis Tomlinson

Maia Beth

Melvin Odoom

Nat O'Leary

Nothing But Thieves

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Skye Newman

Vicky Hawkesworth

Zara Larsson

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Erin LeCount

Florence Road

James Blake

Mitski

MUNA

Rachel Chinouriri

Sarah Story

Wasia Project

BBC Introducing Stage

Bella Barbe

BombayMami

Heidi Curtis

LeoStayTrill

Aaron Rowe

Tom A Smith

Swindled

