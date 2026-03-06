The first acts to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2026 have been revealed, with music legend Fatboy Slim set to headline the opening night.

Radio 1’s flagship live musical festival will return to Herrington Country Park for three days of music from Friday 22 May – Sunday 24 May, marking its first appearance on Wearside in 21 years.

Other acts on the line-up for 22 May include Sonny Fodera, Danny Howard and Ewan McVicar.

The Friday line-up in alphabetical order is as follows:

  • Ahadadream B2B Arthi
  • Arielle Free
  • Charlie Hedges
  • Clementine Douglas
  • Danny Howard
  • Ewan McVicar
  • Fatboy Slim
  • FISHER
  • horsegiirL
  • LP Rhythm
  • Marlon Hoffstadt
  • MK
  • NOTION
  • Sarah Story

Tickets for the Friday Dance Party, which are for over 18s only, go on sale at 9am on Friday 6 March, and cost £34.50.

As with previous Big Weekends, ticket allocation is geographically weighted, with 30 per cent of tickets reserved for Sunderland residents, 60 per cent of tickets reserved for the wider North East, and 10 per cent available to the rest of the UK.

Fat Boy Slim AKA Norman Cook Creamfields Festival , United Kingdom, 1998. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)
Fatboy Slim. Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

The star-studded line-ups for the Saturday and Sunday are due to be announced on Monday (9 March) on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James, with tickets for both days set to go on sale at 5pm on Wednesday.

BBC Radio 1 will provide live coverage from the festival site across the weekend, with performances available live and on demand across BBC Sounds and Radio 1’s iPlayer channel.

