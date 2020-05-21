Now, Samira Wiley has narrated an audiobook release of the title which is available to stream and download now on Audible.

Sign up to Audible 30 day free trial

The acclaimed novel primarily follows Celie, a young African-American woman in the early 1900s as she encounters abuse and oppression in Georgia, United States. The story is told via a series of letters which Celie writes to God throughout her life.

More like this

Samira Wiley brings the words from the page in her narration of the story, which includes an author’s introduction, written in honour of the book’s 25th anniversary.

To listen to the The Color Purple, you can access the audiobook from your Audible account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial.

Wiley is no stranger to the narration world as she previously narrated the Netflix documentary Night on Earth and was nominated for Best Female Lead Vocal performance for her part in The Walking Dead video game.

Sign up to Audible 30 day free trial

You can also read the original novel, The Color Purple which is available to buy on Amazon.

Advertisement

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide