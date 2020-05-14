The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss on how coronavirus halted filming for season 4

Elisabeth Moss has revealed that she was mid-way through directing episode three of The Handmaid’s Tale season four when the coronavirus pandemic halted shooting.

Speaking to Deadline about her directorial debut, she explained, “We were two weeks into shooting when we shut down, so we didn’t get a lot in the can, and I was actually also in the middle of directing.

“Our writers are still writing, and they are continuing to write this season, obviously remotely from their own homes, separately, and that train is still chugging along.”

She continued, “Yeah [first time directing]. I know…. You prep and spend so much time thinking about it and you’re ready to go, and you’re excited, and you feel like, ‘OK I’m ready’, and then when this happens you sort of have this funny thing where you’re like, ‘Well I guess I have more time to think about it’.”

She also revealed that she had first spoken to producers about directing a season three episode, but decided against as she was worried “the logistics of it” would impede production.

Hulu

Inspired by Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, the Hulu show is set in a dystopian America where birth rates have plummeted and fertile women are used as “handmaids,” sex-slaves for the leaders of the totalitarian state Gilead. Moss leads the cast as June, one of the handmaids.

The Handmaid's Tale is available to catch up on All4 now.