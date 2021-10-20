Listen to an exclusive clip of JK Rowling’s new audio book, The Christmas Pig

Yes, we know we haven’t even had Halloween yet, but we can’t resist thinking about Christmas already. After all, it was a strange one last year.

Advertisement

As well as the turkey and presents, there will be all sorts of festive entertainment to look forward to, from TV specials to blockbuster films.

Plus, there will be Christmassy audio books to enjoy, including JK Rowling’s latest release, The Christmas Pig. If, like us, you have the patience of a gnat, you’ll be pleased to hear that RadioTimes.com has secured an exclusive clip from the new story.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Christmas Pig is the tale of a little boy called Jack and his beloved childhood toy, Dur Pig (DP), which goes missing one Christmas Eve. Then something magical happens as his new toy, the Christmas Pig, comes to life and conjures up a daring plan to save DP’s bacon (we couldn’t resist…).

According to the official information, the story is “A heartwarming adventure about one child’s love for his most treasured thing and how far he will go to find it. A tale for the whole family to fall in love with, from one of the world’s greatest storytellers.”

Check out our exclusive clip below:

If you like the sound of the story, it’s available to download on Audible right now.

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with all the upcoming Christmas specials on TV, at the cinema and on your podcast apps, just watch this space.

Advertisement

The Christmas Pig by JK Rowling is available in audio exclusively on Audible now. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.