30+ of the best audiobooks for kids to download now
Kids favourite titles brought to life
Trying to keep the kids entertained is no mean feat. While you might not have convinced them to sit still long enough to keep a book under their nose, you may be able to immerse them in the magic of storytelling another way.
Amazon’s audiobook streaming service Audible allows you to stream all the classics as well as the latest kids’ hits so they can listen to their favourite titles instead.
Narrated by the stars of the screen, performed as full dramatisations or read by the authors themselves, there are lots of ways popular books have been brought to life as audio editions.
You can take advantage of a free Audible trial or a money-saving deal to test out the service and keep any paid-for downloads, even if you cancel your subscription later on.
Plus, we’ve put together a guide in case you’ve ever found yourself wondering, just how does Audible work?
30 of the best audiobooks for kids
From Roald Dahl to Philip Pullman and Beatrix Potter to David Walliams, there’s a story for every child or young adult. Here’s our pick of the best books on Audible for kids.
1. The Restless Girls
2. George’s Marvellous Medicine
3. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Also available in the Harry Potter series:
4. The Jungle Book: The Mowgli Stories
5. Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls 2
6. Noughts and Crosses
7. Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
8. Zog
9. Beatrix Potter: The Complete Tales
Peter Rabbit, Jemima Puddle-Duck, The Flopsy Bunnies, Mrs Tiggy-Winkle, Squirrel Nutkin, Tom Kitten, Jeremy Fisher… Beatrix Potter’s iconic animal characters are brought to life in this complete collection of her beloved children’s tales, narrated by a range of talented readers, including Gary Bond.
10.Winnie-the-Pooh: The Complete BBC collection
11. The Complete Chronicles of Narnia
12. How to Train Your Dragon
13. The Ice Monster
14. The Tales of Beedle the Bard
By: J.K. Rowling
Narrated by: Warwick Davis, Noma Dumezweni, Jason Isaacs, Jude Law, Evanna Lynch, Sally Mortemore, Bonnie Wright
Length: 1 hour and 35 minutes
This spin-off book from the Harry Potter universe consists of fairytales for wizarding children, including the story of the Deathly Hallows. The tales are narrated by stars of the films including Evanna Lynch who played Luna Lovegood, Bonnie Wright (Ginnie Weasley) and Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy).
At least 90% of the proceeds from this book go to The Lumos Foundation which helps children out of institutions across the world.
15. The World’s Worst Teachers
By: David Walliams
Narrated by: David Walliams
Length: 2 hours and 51 minutes
This collection of 10 stories tells of a whole host of terrible teachers, from ones who are half monster to those who are terrified of children. The book follows the popular World’s Worst Children collection from much-loved children’s author David Walliams and is sure to keep kids laughing.
Regular price: £8.49
16. The Boy Who Grew Dragons
By: Andy Shepherd
Narrated by: Ewan Goddard
Length: 3 hours and 8 minutes
Tomas finds an usual tree at the bottom of his grandad’s garden and can’t believe it when one of its fruit hatches into a real-life dragon, who he names Flicker. Tomas is just about figuring out how to look after his new friend when lots more dragons begin to hatch from the tree, too.
Regular price: £9.99
17. Matilda
By: Roald Dahl
Narrated by: Kate Winslet
Length: 4 hours and 18 minutes
If kids haven’t already read the book, they’ll surely be familiar with Matilda from the film or even the stage play. A very clever child to not-so-clever parents in a school run by an evil headmistress, Matilda has a lot to deal with. Luckily, she has a friend in Miss Honey and some very special talents of her own.
18. The Gruffalo
By: Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
Narrated by: Imelda Staunton
Length: 25 minutes
The much-loved story of the Gruffalo has become a modern classic. It follows as mouse on a stroll through the woods as he comes face to face with a big hungry Gruffalo.
This audio edition is read by Imelda Staunton, who kids will know best as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter Films. At 25 minutes long it’s not as long as most other tales, which might work better for younger children with a slightly shorter attention span.
Regular price: £3.99
19. Northern Lights: His Dark Materials Trilogy
By: Philip Pullman
Narrated by: Philip Pullman
Length: 10 hours and 45 minutes
Philip Pullman’s trilogy won both the Carnegie Medal and Guardian Award and His Dark Materials has since been made into a TV series on BBC One. In the first book, 12-year old Lyra sets off on a rescue adventure with the help of a bear, a daemon and a witch-queen. This edition is read by the author and the following two books in the series are also available as audio versions.
Regular price: £19.69
Also available in the His Dark Materials trilogy:
20. The Boy at the Back of the Class
By: Onjali Q. Rauf
Narrated by: Imogen Wilde
Length: 5 hours and 4 minutes
This heart-warming story follows a 9-year-old child and his friends who find a new boy called Ahmet has joined their class. Ahmet doesn’t talk and he doesn’t like sherbet lemons which all seems very unusual, Then, they learn that Ahmet is a refugee and the friends decide to hatch a plan.
Regular price: £11.99
21. The Tiger Who Came to Tea
By: Judith Kerr
Narrated by: Geraldine McEwan
Length: 9 minutes
Judith Kerr’s much-loved children’s classic is available as an audiobook for bedtime listening or daytime fun. It’s another short one at only nine minutes long so it’s great for younger kids. In the story, a hungry tiger arrives at the door of Sophie and her mum, just as they are about to have their tea.
Regular price: £1.99
22. The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas
By: John Boyne
Narrated by: Michael Maloney
Length: 4 hours and 55 minutes
One of slightly older kids and a top pick for lessons in school, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas tells the story of a little German boy called Bruno during the Holocaust. They’ve moved to a strange house in the middle of nowhere, where Bruno makes friends with a little boy who lives on the other side of the chain fence. Shmuel is a little boy just like Bruno, except he always wears a pair of blue striped pyjamas.
Regular price: £15.99
23. Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief
By: Rick Riordan
Narrated by: Jesse Bernstein
Length: 10 hours
Percy Jackson thought he was just a normal kid, but it turns out he is the son of a Greek God which makes him a “half-blood” with special powers. Now, somebody has stolen a lightning bolt from the powerful god Zeus and Percy needs to try and find it before it’s too late. This one is the first in a whole series of Percy Jackson books which can also be listened to.
Regular price: £25.99
Also available in the Percy Jackson series:
- Book 2: Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters
- Book 3: Percy Jackson and the Titan’s Curse
- Book 4: Percy Jackson and the Battle of the Labyrinth
- Book 5: Percy Jackson and the Last Olympian
- Percy Jackson and the Greek Heroes
24. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
By: Roald Dahl
Narrated by: Douglas Hodge
Length: 3 hours and 17 minutes
One of Roald Dahl’s most adored stories, Charlie and the Chocolate factory is known the world over and has been made and remade into Hollywood films. Charlie Bucket and his parents don’t have much money, so imagine his luck when he finds a coveted golden ticket in one of his scarcely afforded chocolate bars. The ticket means he gets to visit the curious chocolate maker Mr Willy Wonka and his fantastical factory.
25. Room on the Broom
By: Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
Narrated by: Josie Lawrence
Length: 24 minutes
As a witch flies along on her broom, she offers rides to helpful forest friends who retrieve the lost items she drops along the way. Then, the broom breaks and the friends tumble down to where a hungry dragon is roaming around.
Regular price: £3.99
26. The Hunger Games
By: Suzanne Collins
Narrated by: Tatiana Maslany
Length: 10 hours and 35 minutes
The first in the now famous trilogy, The Hunger Games is set in a world where an elite Capitol is surrounded by 12 impoverished districts who must each offer a teenager as tribute. The tributes fight to the death on the live TV show, so when Katniss Everdeen hears her younger sister’s name announced for their district, she volunteers to fight in her place.
Regular price: £17.99
Book 2: Catching Fire
Book 3: Mockingjay
27. Funny Bones: The Collection
By: Janet Ahlberg and Allan Ahlberg
Narrated by: Stephen Mangan
Length: 35 minutes
This audio book is a collection of charming tales from the friendly skeleton pals as they go about their night-time adventures. The edition includes The Pet Shop, Bumps in the Night and Dinosaur Dreams among other tales.
Regular price: £7.99
28. Treasure Island
By: Robert Louis Stevenson
Narrated by: Sam Taylor
Length: 6 hours and 44 minutes
Originally written in the 1800s, this classic story from Robert Louis Stevenson is set in a world of buccaneers and buried treasure. The adventurous novel is a coming-of-age story which set the precedent for the fictionalised world of pirates as we know them today. Most of all, watch out for the infamous Long John Silver.
Regular price: £0.89
29. Disney: 365 Bedtime Stories
By: Disney Press
Narrated by: Greg Tremblay
Length: 14 hours and 35 minutes
One for every night of the year, this audio collection of 365 bedtime stories for children should have them drifting off in no time. The stories include all their favourite Disney characters like Toy Story’s Woody as he and his friends go camping plus Frozen’s Elsa, Anna and Olaf having a sleepover.
Regular price: £34.19
If your kids still can’t get enough of their favourite friends, the new Disney+ streaming service has all the classics available to stream instantly on any device.
30. The Highway Rat
By: Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
Narrated by: Imelda Staunton
Length: 29 minutes
Another gripping story from favourite children’s duo Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, this tale follows a mischievous, horse-riding rat who rides along the highway stealing food. That is until he encounters a crafty duck.
Regular price: £4.99