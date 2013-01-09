Foster will fill the vacancy left by Allen’s previous full-time Drive co-presenter Aasmah Mir, who left the show to pursue a YouTube cooking venture.

Anna Foster joined 5 Live as a reporter in 2005 before being made co-host of Weekend Breakfast with Phil Williams. She has broadcast from Iraq and Afghanistan, and covered major national stories ranging from the Cumbrian shootings and subsequent search for Raoul Moat to the London Marathon and Olympic Torch Relay. Last summer she co-anchored BBC Radio 5 live Olympics Extra, a dedicated digital station for the London 2012 Games.

Foster said of her new role: "Drive is simply a fantastic news programme, and well-known for its outstanding journalism. I'm delighted to be joining the team and working alongside one of the country's great broadcasters in Peter."

Allen called Foster “highly professional and already a friend," adding "I can honestly say she is one of the most talented broadcasters with whom I have worked.”