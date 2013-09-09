Andrew Marr - a January return to Radio 4 work likely
The presenter aims to be back on the network's flagship Start the Week programme in the New Year, as he eases his way into work following a stroke
Andrew Marr is planning a return to Radio 4 show Start the Week in January, RadioTimes.com understands.
Marr recently returned to the The Andrew Marr Show sofa on BBC1, following his stroke, in what he has said is an attempt to ease his way back into work.
And it is expected to be after Christmas before he thinks about resuming his seat on Radio 4’s flagship cultural discussion programme.
Until that point, the station will be continue with its roster of stand-in presenters.
According to sources, Radio 4 controller Gwyneth Williams is keen to have a woman take over should Marr not return.
This means that current stand-ins Stephanie Flanders and Anne McElvoy are now thought to be leading the race to take over the programme, should a vacancy arise.