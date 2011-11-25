The TV gardener previously hosted the classical and popular music programme Melodies for You on Sunday evenings on Radio 2 but the long-running show was cancelled in August.

Titchmarsh will form part of a roster of high-profile presenters on Classic FM, including John Suchet, Myleene Klass, Alex James, Nicholas Owen, Laurence Llewelyn Bowen and Margherita Taylor.

Titchmarsh said: “I am delighted to be joining the radio station that I tune in to most of all and look forward to sharing my passion for a wide range of classical music at what, to me, is a very special time in the week - Saturday morning."

Richard Park, director of broadcasting at network Global Radio, said: “Alan is a first class presenter and broadcaster and this, alongside his love of classical music, makes him the perfect addition to the Classic FM family as we kick off our 20th anniversary celebrations.”