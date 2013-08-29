Chiles makes a return to the Corporation on Friday 8 November, having left to work on ITV’s morning show Daybreak in 2010, where his pairing with Christine Bleakley failed to catch fire, seeing the duo let go as hosts in late 2011.

The latest move is likely to boost speculation that Chiles will not sign another contract with ITV when it expires next year.

However, for the time being he will continue to be a regular face on ITV, fronting their UEFA Champions League coverage and also hosting a Sunday night talkshow on the channel.

Chiles is no stranger to BBC work. He presented Wake Up to Money on Radio 5 Live when the station was formed in 1994, as well as Chiles on Saturday, and has hosted the football phone-in 606.

Chiles added: “It¹s very exciting to be coming back to Radio 5 live. It was a privilege to have been there right at the beginning when it launched, and I¹m thrilled to have been asked back. It¹ll be great to tackle news, current affairs and business stuff, as well as sport. All the time I¹ve been away from 5 live I¹ve remained an avid fan and it¹ll be good to be part of it again."

Meanwhile, the station has also announced that Christian O’Connell is returning to the sport’s show Fighting Talk following the departure of Colin Murray.

O’Connell, who previously hosted the show from 2004 to 2005, will share presenting duties with Jonathan Pearce and Matt Johnson.

BBC Radio 5 live controller Jonathan Wall said: “It¹s great to be welcoming Adrian to the 5 live Drive team. He¹s such a strong broadcaster and the perfect fit to present the show alongside Anna Foster on Fridays. I also can't wait to unleash the new look Fighting Talk – we¹ve gathered a brilliant fresh squad of presenters.”