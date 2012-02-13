Adele wins six awards at the Grammys
British soul singer romps home with multiple gongs on an evening filled with tributes to Whitney Houston
British soul singer Adele was the success story of the night at the 54th Grammys on Sunday, with the Tottenham-born star winning all six awards she was nominated for.
As well as scooping album of the year for her multimillion-selling LP 21, Adele picked up record of the year, song of the year, pop solo performance, pop vocal album and short-form music video.
Speaking from the stage after receiving the album of the year gong, Adele said: "This record is inspired by something that is really normal and everyone's been through it, just a rubbish relationship, and it's gone on to do things I can't tell you how I feel about it, it's been the most life-changing year."
But as celebratory as the occasion was for Adele, it was also marked with tributes to Whitney Houston, who died on Saturday.
Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson sang I Will Always Love You, the Dolly Parton hit that Houston made her own, and the ceremony’s host, LL Cool J, offered a prayer for Houston’s family, friends and fans.
More like this
“Although she is gone too soon, we remain truly blessed by her musical spirit," he said.
Another recently deceased star who was honoured was Amy Winehouse, whose parents accepted her award for best pop duo or group performance, which the singer would have received for her collaboration with Tony Bennett on Body and Soul.
Elsewhere at the ceremony, rock band Foo Fighters bagged five awards, including best rock performance for their single Walk.
"This is a great honour because this record was a special record for our band. Rather than go to the best studio...we made this one in my garage with some microphones and a tape machine," said frontman Dave Grohl.
Country singer Taylor Swift won two Grammys, for solo performance and country song, Bon Iver pipped Nicki Minaj to the best newcomer award and DJ Skrillex bagged best dance recording and dance/electronica album.
Throughout the evening, attendees at the event were treated to performances from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Chris Brown, Coldplay and Rihanna, Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Nicki Minaj and Paul McCartney.
The list of Grammy winners in full:
Record of the year: Adele – Rolling in the Deep
Album of the year: Adele – 21
Song of the year: Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth (songwriters) – Rolling in the Deep
New artist: Bon Iver
Pop solo performance: Adele – Someone like You
Rock album: Foo Fighters – Wasting Light
Pop duo: Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse – Body and Soul
Pop vocal album: Adele – 21
Rap album: Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
Pop instrumental album: Booker T Jones – The Road From Memphis
Dance recording: Skrillex – Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
Dance/electronica album: Skrillex – Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
Traditional pop vocal album: Tony Bennett & Various Artists – Duets II
Rock performance: Foo Fighters – Walk
Hard rock/metal performance: Foo Fighters – White Limo
Rock song: Foo Fighters (songwriters) – Walk
Alternative music album: Bon Iver – Bon Iver
R&B performance: Corinne Bailey Rae – Is This Love
Traditional R&B performance: Cee Lo Green and Melanie Fiona – Fool for You
R&B song: Cee Lo Green, Melanie Hallim, Jack Splash (songwriters) – Fool for You
R&B album: Chris Brown – FAME
Rap performance: Jay-Z and Kanye West – Otis
Rap/sung collaboration: Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi and Fergie – All of the Lights
Rap song: Jeff Bhasker, Stacy Ferguson, Malik Jones, Warren Trotter and Kanye West (songwriters) – All of the Lights
Country solo performance: Taylor Swift – Mean
Country duo/group performance: The Civil Wars – Barton Hollow
Country song: Taylor Swift (songwriter) – Mean
Country album: Lady Antebellum – Own the Night
New age album: Pat Metheny – What's It All About
Improvised jazz solo: Chick Corea – 500 Miles High
Jazz vocal album: Terri Lyne Carrington and various artists – The Mosaic Project
Jazz instrumental album: Corea, Clarke and White – Forever
Large jazz ensemble album: Christian McBride Big Band – The Good Feeling
Gospel/contemporary Christian music performance: Le'Andria Johnson – Jesus
Gospel song: Kirk Franklin (songwriter) – Hello Fear
Contemporary Christian music song: Laura Story (songwriter) – Blessings
Gospel album: Kirk Franklin – Hello Fear
Contemporary Christian music album: Chris Tomlin – And If Our God Is for Us…
Latin pop, rock or urban album: Mana – Drama y Luz
Regional Mexican or Tejano album: Pepe Aguilar – Bicentenario
Banda or Norteno album: Los Tigres Del Norte – Los Tigres Del Norte and Friends
Tropical Latin album: Cachao – The Last Mambo
Americana album: Levon Helm – Ramble at the Ryman
Bluegrass album: Alison Krauss and Union Station – Paper Airplane
Blues album: Tedeschi Trucks Band – Revelator
Folk album: The Civil Wars – Barton Hollow
Regional roots music album: Rebirth Brass Band – Rebirth of New Orleans
Reggae album: Stephen Marley – Revelation Pt. 1: The Root of Life
World music album: Tinariwen – Tassili
Children's album: Various Artists – All About Bullies ... Big and Small
Spoken word album: Betty White – If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won't)
Comedy album: Louis CK – Hilarious
Musical theatre album: The Book of Mormon
Short-form music video: Adele – Rolling in the Deep
Long-form music video: Foo Fighters – Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
*
You can watch highlights of the 54th Grammy Awards at 12:30am on Tuesday 14 February, Channel 4.