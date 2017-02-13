“I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again,” Adele said. “I can’t mess this up for him. I’m sorry, I can’t”.

And so the music and images of Michael projected in the background were reset, and Adele knocked the ballad version of the dance track out of the park – before later going on to win five Grammys, including Best Album and Best Single.

Watch: @Adele's emotionally charged tribute to George Michael with this utterly beautiful rendition of Fastlove: pic.twitter.com/EpEg3DeYF4 — Billy (@nothankyoumary) February 13, 2017

After finishing she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

It wasn’t the only performance of the night to go without a glitch. During a Metallica/Lady Gaga mashup of Moth Into Flame, singer James Hetfield’s microphone failed, forcing him to share a mic with the queen of pop.

But being a George Michael fan, this year Adele made sure she paid proper tribute to the singer who died at his home aged 53 late last year.

You did him good, Adele.